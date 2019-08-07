It makes 1,100 horsepower at the wheels.
If pure speed is your thing, then there are few places as exciting as Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds and its 2.7-mile runway. Performance cars of all shapes and sizes hit the track for various top-speed runs of varying lengths, and the latest contender is a modified 2009 Nissan GT-R that cracked the 200-mile-per-hour (321 kilometer-per-hour) barrier in the standing mile.
While we don’t know the GT-R’s modifications, we do know the results of them. According to info card in the video, the Nissan makes 1,100 horsepower (820 kilowatts) and 850 pound-feet (1,152 Newton-meters) of torque at the wheels. However, there is a small discrepancy in the video description that doesn’t specify the torque rating as at the wheels or crank. Either way, Godzilla is making plenty of power from its twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine.
The GT-R gets a slow start off of the line. The driver is feathering the gas, likely keeping the car overpower the tires and losing valuable traction, and it’s not until about 60 mph (96 kph) when the driver really lays into the accelerator. Once the throttle opens, the GT-R is flying past 90 mph (144 kph) before you know it, and then rocketing past 140 mph (225 kph) on its way to 215 mph (346 kph) – well, 214.224 mph (344.760 kph) to be exact. That's still fast.
If the GT-R had more room – which there is plenty of – it could have easily surpassed the 215-mph mark. At least that’s how it looks in the video. The proving grounds are massive, capable of allowing up to a 2.5-mile speed run with plenty of runoff left to safely slow down. Hitting 215 mph is an impressive accomplishment; however, its top speed could be higher than that, and that would be an exciting video to watch.
Modified Nissan GTR Goes 200+ MPH in the Standing Mile
The Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds (JBPG) runway, located in Merritt Island FL. is not only the widest and flattest runway in the world but also close to the longest. For over 10 years, Johnny Bohmer has been performing Straight Line Aerodynamic Testing for many manufacturers and thousands of vehicles here. The all concrete runway is 3 miles long with an additional 1000 ft. asphalt runoff on each end. The runway is also 100 yds. wide with an additional 50ft wide traffic lane on each side and has an elevation variance of only 1⁄4 in. from north to south over the 3 miles making this one of the flattest, large surface concrete platforms in the world. You hardly notice the 24 in. crown in the center of the runway due to the immense width of the surface. In todays’ time, the availability of concrete would make this runway impossible to build. The traction is also substantially better here than any street surface; not as good as a drag strip, but much better than the street. Johnny Bohmer has developed a program to debunk myths and fact check the manufacturer’s claims of vehicles performance. While testing the vehicles, Johnny’s team will data log each vehicle and record the findings. These have been useful to many manufacturers because of the vehicles ability to drive at speed for 2.5 miles while still have a safe, shut down area. Performance videos will be posted to the public on the recently started, Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds YouTube channel.
The vehicles being tested are timed and speed checked with Garmin and GoPro interior monitoring systems. External timing and speed are performed by the International Mile Racing Association (IMRA) who is a sanctioning body accepted by numerous auto groups and the Guinness Book of World Records. Johnny and his team will routinely test 1⁄2 mile, 1 mile, 1.5 mile, 2 mile, 2.3 mile, 2.5 mile and 2.7 mile distances. Manufacturers come from all over the world to test many types of vehicles at JBPG including sports cars, race cars, tractor trailers, electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, fire safety, law enforcement and the list goes on. On
March 9, 2019, Johnny Bohmer had a small group of vehicles testing at JBPG; ranging from the Bugatti Chiron and Porsche GT2RS to the Ford GT and Nissan GTR. The weather conditions that day are listed below.
10:00AM EST.
- Temp: 23C/73.4F
- Dew point: 18C/64.4F
- Humidity: 73%
- Wind: 00000kt (0 mph)
- Surface Temp: 25C/77F
3:00PM EST.
- Temp: 26C/78.8F
- Dew point: 18C/64.4F
- Humidity: 61%
- Wind: 09008kt (9 MPH)
- Wind Direction: Southeast
- Surface Temp: 33.9C/93F
We tested a highly modified, 2009 Nissan GTR over the Standing Mile and were eager to see the results.
The professional driver performed the test and was able to achieve a surprising, 214.224 MPH (344.760 KPH) speed.
One of the main functions of the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds is to safely determine all aspects of a vehicle’s performance capabilities while determining the accuracy of the manufacturer’s claims. Last but not least, please subscribe to the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds YouTube channel as we continue to perform more testing with some of your favorite vehicles.