The Chevrolet Corvette C8 continues to be one of the most anticipated vehicles around, and the brand keeps whetting the appetite of sports car fans by bringing the machine to dealers so that folks can get a closer look at it. In this video, we get a detailed view of the 'Vette's engine bay and a great glimpse of the cabin, too.

The C8 Corvette packs a 6.2-liter V8 making up to 495 horsepower (369 kilowatts) with the optional Z51 Performance Package. Seeing the mill in the engine bay puts things into better perspective, though. Most folks don't wrench on their cars anymore, but it looks like working on the new 'Vette's engine could be tough work, especially without a lift.

There are also wide sills that someone would need to reach over just to get to the powerplant, and carbon fiber braces partially cover the top of the engine. Farther down, heat shields sit very close to the sides of the mill, likely due to the routing of the exhaust manifolds (see the images above to see their shape). At least topping up the oil and coolant should be fairly simple because their nozzles have prominent positions along the passenger side of the rear fender with the engine cover open.

The video also offers another look at the C8's cabin. Sitting in the passenger seat looks roomy by sports car standards, and the prominent strip of buttons on the center console doesn't separate the two occupants as much as it would initially appear. Exterior visibility also looks impressive due to the low cowl, and a dashboard that appears to tip downward as it gets closer to the passenger.