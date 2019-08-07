A story that inspires.
The base price for the 2020 Hyundai Palisade may be $140 lower than that of the Kia Telluride sister model, the more upscale of the two SUVs is way more expensive when you lease it. However, for one special family from Ohio, the Palisade won’t cost even a cent as it was recently gifted with the three-row South Korean utility by Preston Hyundai of Boardman. Here’s the story.
The Beauchene’s are actually one of the first to get their hands on the new Palisade in the United States and Hyundai Motor America decided to help the family that inspired thousands on Good Morning America in November last year (watch the full story here). Prior to expanding their family in 2018, Don and Michelle had six grown children of their own but their retirement plans changed drastically when they adopted four children, all of whom are foster siblings, into their family.
Gallery: 2020 Hyundai Palisade for 12-member family in Ohio
Hyundai invited the family to the debut of the new Palisade during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Eventually, the automaker decided to give the Beauchene’s an example of the car as a gift to celebrate Don and Michelle’s kindness and generosity and help them grow their children. Their family now includes Don, Michelle, Dan, Dustin, Hilary, Regan, Brittany, Maddie, Lily, Lucy, London, Brooklyn, and - of course - the new Palisade.
“Michelle and Don are incredibly deserving of the all-new Hyundai Palisade and they embody the Hyundai spirit of making things better,“ Dean Evans, CMO of Hyundai Motor America, comments. “Whether it is for road trips or for running their new family about, we wish nothing but the very best for the Beauchene family and hope that this vehicle brings them much happiness and many, many miles for years to come.”
The Palisade is currently available to order at Hyundai’s dealerships across the country with prices kicking off at $31,550 MSRP.
Source: Hyundai
BOARDMAN, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2019 – Recently, at Preston Hyundai of Boardman in Ohio, the Beauchene family took delivery of their all-new 2020 Hyundai Palisade. The Beauchene’s are one of the first to own Hyundai’s new flagship, family-oriented SUV, which was gifted to them by Hyundai Motor America after their heart-warming and selfless story of adoption captivated and inspired thousands on Good Morning America in November, 2018; watch the full story here.
“We were thrilled and honored to be the dealership that presented the Beauchene’s with their very own 2020 Hyundai Palisade SUV,” said Joshua Bakuhn, general manager at Preston Hyundai of Boardman in Ohio. “From Ohio to Los Angeles, their story showed how care and compassion can help build a family, regardless of the obstacles.”
Prior to expanding their family in 2018, empty nesters Don and Michelle had six grown children of their own. However, their retirement plans suddenly changed when they unexpectedly welcomed four new adopted children, all of whom are foster siblings, into their family. Today, The Beauchene’s are thriving and their children include Dan, Dustin, Hilary, Regan, Brittany, Maddie, Lily, Lucy, London and Brooklyn.
Touched and inspired by Don and Michelle’s kindness and generosity, Hyundai Motor America welcomed the family as guests to the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show for the Palisade’s global debut, where they got a first look at their future vehicle.
“Michelle and Don are incredibly deserving of the all-new Hyundai Palisade and they embody the Hyundai spirit of making things better, “said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “Whether it is for road trips or for running their new family about, we wish nothing but the very best for the Beauchene family and hope that this vehicle brings them much happiness and many, many miles for years to come.”
The Palisade is Hyundai’s new flagship premium three-row SUV that rides on an all-new SUV chassis with exceptional second- and third-row roominess coupled with generous cargo area and reconfiguration flexibility. It brings exceptional comfort, technology, and safety in a bold midsize SUV. The Palisade has a starting MSRP of $31,550 and is currently available at dealerships across the U.S.