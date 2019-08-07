The base price for the 2020 Hyundai Palisade may be $140 lower than that of the Kia Telluride sister model, the more upscale of the two SUVs is way more expensive when you lease it. However, for one special family from Ohio, the Palisade won’t cost even a cent as it was recently gifted with the three-row South Korean utility by Preston Hyundai of Boardman. Here’s the story.

The Beauchene’s are actually one of the first to get their hands on the new Palisade in the United States and Hyundai Motor America decided to help the family that inspired thousands on Good Morning America in November last year (watch the full story here). Prior to expanding their family in 2018, Don and Michelle had six grown children of their own but their retirement plans changed drastically when they adopted four children, all of whom are foster siblings, into their family.

Gallery: 2020 Hyundai Palisade for 12-member family in Ohio

8 Photos

Hyundai invited the family to the debut of the new Palisade during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Eventually, the automaker decided to give the Beauchene’s an example of the car as a gift to celebrate Don and Michelle’s kindness and generosity and help them grow their children. Their family now includes Don, Michelle, Dan, Dustin, Hilary, Regan, Brittany, Maddie, Lily, Lucy, London, Brooklyn, and - of course - the new Palisade.

“Michelle and Don are incredibly deserving of the all-new Hyundai Palisade and they embody the Hyundai spirit of making things better,“ Dean Evans, CMO of Hyundai Motor America, comments. “Whether it is for road trips or for running their new family about, we wish nothing but the very best for the Beauchene family and hope that this vehicle brings them much happiness and many, many miles for years to come.”

The Palisade is currently available to order at Hyundai’s dealerships across the country with prices kicking off at $31,550 MSRP.

Source: Hyundai