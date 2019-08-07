Hide press release Show press release

MODEL YEAR 2020: NEW TECHNOLOGY ENHANCES THE VOLKSWAGEN LINEUP

Next-generation Car-Net® and Wi-Fi standard on most vehicles

Wireless charging available on select models

Nearly all 2020 models include standard Front Assist, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Traffic Alert

Simplified trim structures put an emphasis on value

Herndon, VA — Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced its changes for the 2020 model year today. Across the lineup, most models are equipped with the next-generation Car-Net telematics system and standard in-car Wi-Fi capability when you subscribe to a data plan. The Jetta, Jetta GLI, and Tiguan also bring new technology content with available wireless charging.

For the 2020 model year, nearly all Volkswagen models will feature standard driver-assistance features, including Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist), Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Traffic Alert. In addition, several models simplify their trim structures to favor value-laden models.

Atlas

For the 2020 model year, the Atlas is available in seven trim levels: S, SE, SE w/ Technology, SE w/ Technology R-Line, SEL, SEL R-Line, and SEL Premium. The Atlas welcomes new technology—all models are equipped with the next-generation Car-Net telematics system and have in-car Wi-Fi capability when you subscribe to a data plan.

More models also receive standard upscale features for 2020. SE w/ Technology R-Line trims offer standard front and rear Park Distance Control and an Easy Open liftgate. SE w/ Technology models and above get standard 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, while SEL Premium models upgrade to standard 21-inch wheels.

Arteon

The 2020 Volkswagen Arteon is available in four trims: SE, SEL, SEL R-Line, and SEL Premium R-Line. The Arteon features the next-generation Car-Net telematics system and standard in-car Wi-Fi capability when you subscribe to a data plan. SEL models now feature standard 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, while SEL Premium models now feature standard 20-inch wheels and R-Line® content.

e-Golf

The 2020 e-Golf is available in two trims: SE and SEL Premium. The Driver Assistance Package, previously optional, is now standard for both models, and includes Front Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Traffic Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Golf

The 2020 Golf is available in one well-equipped trim—the new Value Edition. The Value Edition introduces new technology with the next-generation Car-Net telematics system and standard in-car Wi-Fi capability when you subscribe to a data plan.

The 2020 Golf is equipped with upscale features like KESSY® keyless access with push-button start, leatherette seating surfaces, heated front seats, a panoramic tilt-and-slide sunroof, and heated washer nozzles. To complement the new features, Golf is now fitted with standard 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels.

Golf GTI

The 2020 Golf GTI is available in two trims: S and SE. In a modest value realignment, Front Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Traffic Alert are now standard equipment on all models. GTI models also receive standard in-car Wi-Fi capability when you subscribe to a data plan, and the next generation Car-Net infotainment system.

An Autobahn Package is available for the SE model and adds a host of upscale features, including a Discover Media infotainment system with navigation, Climatronic® automatic dual-zone climate control, Fender® Premium Audio, Automatic Cruise Control, Lane Assist, and Light Assist.

Jetta

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta will be available in five trim levels: S, SE, R-Line®, SEL, and SEL Premium. Jetta models receive more technology features for 2020. All models are equipped with the next-generation Car-Net telematics system and have in-car Wi-Fi capability when you subscribe to a data plan. Jetta SEL and SEL Premium also offer standard wireless charging.

SE and SE R-Line models offer the Cold Weather Package, which includes a suite of premium content including a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, heated wiper park, heated washer nozzles, and remote start. This content is newly standard on SEL models and both SEL and SEL Premium models now sport standard 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels.

Jetta GLI

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is available in two trim levels: S and Autobahn. The Jetta GLI introduces new technology for 2020 with the next-generation Car-Net telematics system, and all models are equipped with in-car Wi-Fi capability when you subscribe to a data plan. Autobahn models add standard wireless charging and the DCC® adaptive damping system for the 2020 model year.

Passat

For the 2020 model year, the redesigned Passat is offered in four trim levels: S, SE, R-Line, and SEL. The new Passat features a coupe-like profile, dominant grille and dramatic lines, giving the car a bolder look than in previous years. Beside the exterior changes, the car upgrades the 2.0-liter turbocharged and direct-injection TSI engine with a new torque converter and new software, boosting output to 207 pound-feet of torque. In addition, Passat upgrades the infotainment system with a new glass-covered touchscreen.

Tiguan

For the 2020 model year, the Tiguan is offered in five trims: S, SE, SE R-Line® Black, SEL, and SEL Premium R-Line. Tiguan models receive a modest value alignment, with Front Assist, Side Assist, and Rear Traffic Alert becoming standard on all models.

In addition to the newly standard driver-assistance features, all models are equipped with the next-generation Car-Net telematics system, as well as in-car Wi-Fi capability when you subscribe to a data plan. Wireless charging is available, starting on the SE trim.

The new Tiguan SE R-Line Black trim features 20-inch black aluminum-alloy wheels, black-accented R-Line bumpers and badging, foglights, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear Park Distance Control, and a black headliner.

The Tiguan SEL model adds upscale features like a heated steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and rain-sensing wipers. The SEL Premium R-Line adds a new heated wiper park, standard R-Line content, and 20-inch wheels.