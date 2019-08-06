The striptease is on for the 2020 Genesis G80 luxury sedan. A fresh set of spy shots are in from Germany, where the four-door was caught turning laps at the Nürburgring. The heavy black covers are now gone, leaving us with a camo-wrapped body that isn’t hiding much. Still, not everything is revealed just yet.

Details around the headlights and taillights are still obscured, and there are probably some interesting trim elements that will come forward once the wrap disappears. The final shape of the G80’s big grille is still disguised as well, and the front fascia on this car looks slightly different than what we’ve seen previously. On this car, the grille reaches all the way down to the lower vents, but it could an optical illusion due to the front license plate, which on this prototype is mounted higher up versus previous sightings.

Gallery: 2020 Genesis G80 Spy Photos

7 Photos

One thing we do know about the new G80 is that it will debut in September for South Korea, and it will no longer offer a V8 engine option. A report back in May said the automaker was stepping away from its enduring 5.0-liter V8, leaving the new G80 to top out with a V6. Presently, the G80 offers a standard 3.8-liter V6 producing 311 horsepower (232 kilowatts). In the G80 Sport, a twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 develops 365 hp (272 kW). We don’t know details on what will fill the new G80’s engine bay; these mills could carry over unchanged or tweaked a bit to offset the loss of the V8. We’ve also heard a new turbocharged four-cylinder could be in the mix, as well as an eventual hybrid that could become the new range-topper.

In any case, our wait is nearly over. Once the covers are lifted later this year, we expect to see the G80 enter global markets early next year as a 2020 model.

Source: Automedia