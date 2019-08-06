The Nissan Titan and Titan XD will receive a refresh, but dropping the Cummins-sourced 5.0-liter V8 turbodiesel engine will be among the changes. In addition, buyers will no longer be able to get either version of the pickup in a single-cab body style.

"Production of the Titan XD Diesel will end in December 2019," Nissan spokesperson Wendy Orthman told Motor1.com. "This will help better position Nissan in the long term as we prepare for the launch of the new, dramatically refreshed 2020 Titan and Titan XD later this year.”

Gallery: Nissan Titan Pro-4X spy shots

26 Photos

Spy shots already provide a view of the refreshed Titan, and the exterior changes don't appear to be too significant. For example, there are revised headlights with running lights on three sides. The tweaks are more significant on the inside where the truck receives a new, larger infotainment display.

Powertrain changes for the refreshed Titan and Titan XD aren't yet clear. We expect the existing 5.6-liter V8 to stick around but possibly with tweaks to improve horsepower, fuel economy, or both. There are also rumors of the possibility of a V6 engine option becoming available for lower trim levels of the Titan.

Launching the refreshed Titan and Titan XD before the end of the year, in addition to ending diesel production in December, suggests that the first examples of the new trucks could arrive at dealers in early 2020.

The model is in need of a boost in sales. Nissan doesn't separate Titan and Titan XD deliveries, but the delivery volume through July 2019 totals 20,268 trucks. This figure is down 25.7 percent from the same period last year.