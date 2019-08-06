Off-road adventurer and Peugeot are not two words you’d expect in the same story, let alone the same sentence, but here we are. The French automaker recently built a one-off Peugeot 3008 concept that may not be ready for the Rubicon but is certainly capable of handling some light off-road fun. The concept, created for a feature in Top Gear magazine, is more for fun than future product development.

The concept is based on the 3008’s GT Line model with its 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. However, Peugeot did add some subtle off-road essentials. Cooper AT3 off-road tires wrap around the 17-inch steel wheels while underbody protection such as the front skid plate gives the 3008 some off-road credence.

Peugeot also added an LED light bar to the front of the aluminum roof rack, which can be used for driving down unmarked roads and trails. On top is an ARB Simpson roof tent while the rear of the SUV is home to a bicycle rack for on-the-go mobility when you reach your destination. No, it’s not a massive conversion but is proof a few simple upgrades can help to enhance an SUV’s capability.

The concept successfully tacked the northern section of the Ho Chi Minh trail in Vietnam. David Peel, Managing Director of Peugeot UK, was impressed with the concept’s performance over some of the tougher terrain. “This one-off model exemplifies the practicality and off-road ability of our best-selling SUV,” he said.

In the grand scheme of off-road concepts from an automaker, the Peugeot 3008 one-off is restrained. Even the unique wrap is a bit understated compared to other off-road concepts. Remember the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato? That was everything but restrained, but that is Lamborghini for you. Off-road vehicles are hot right now, and there’s a good chance Peugeot could spice up the 3008 and its sales with a similar off-road package.

Source: Peugeot