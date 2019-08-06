On paper, everything at Lamborghini and its Sant'Agata, Italy headquarters should be splendid. The Urus is a massive sales success. In the first half of 2019, the Urus helped the automaker nearly double its sales, which has put it on track to deliver more than 8,000 vehicles by the end of the year – a record. But while things are hunky-dory now, the company's future is uncertain. Automobile is reporting VW Group CEO Herbert Diess isn't happy with Lamborghini's financial performance, pointing toward Ferrari as the benchmark. Then there's the ongoing conundrum that is the Aventador's replacement, which has been pushed back even further.

According to the report, the Lamborghini Aventador replacement is delayed again until 2024 with the next Huracán coming a year later. The reason? Audi, the company that owns Lamborghini within VW Group, doesn't want to spend the money to update the Aventador's V12 engine to Europe's new emission standard. Instead, the German automaker would rather invest in hybrid V8 engines for both supercar models, which would mean Lamborghini's flagship supercar might not feature a V12 engine. There's a good chance a Porsche-developed 4.0-liter V8 set to arrive in 2024 could be the new mill for the two.

Lamborghini is one of the few remaining supercar makers not to embrace some form of electrification. Porsche, Ferrari, and McLaren have jumped on the electrified bandwagon, and it appears Lamborghini could be next. A report from earlier this year suggested the Italian company could electrify the Aventador's naturally aspirated V12 with three electric motors delivering at least 1,100 horsepower (820 kilowatts) from the plug-in hybrid system. The April report also noted the timeline for the Aventador's replacement had been pushed back from 2020 to 2022.

Gallery: Lamborghini Terzo Millennio Concept

18 Photos

If the Aventador replacement is delayed until 2024, which is rumored to be based off the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio Concept (above), it would mean the top-tier supercar would be on sale for well over a decade. Aventador production started in early 2011; however, while the company has found success with limited-edition models, extending the Aventador's life for another four years could be difficult. The company may have to invest in a mid-cycle refresh to keep the Aventador and Huracán competitive, and that takes money.