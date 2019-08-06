With Chevrolet assembling more and more C8s for dealers to put on display, we have a feeling we’ll be seeing more mid-engined 2020 Stingrays in the weeks to come. One such example is this Elkhart Lake Blue example that Connell Chevrolet in Southern California received recently to show off to potential customers. As Corvette Blogger is reporting, the new ‘Vette was an instant success as the dealership had no problems in finding buyers for the 20 allocations it received from GM.

Back to the video at hand, we can see the Corvette being moved from inside the showroom to the adjacent parking lot. If you missed our article with a video showing the Stingray’s front lift system doing its thing, here’s another chance to witness how it works as the driver activates it before backing into that ramp near the building. The reverse process can be seen around the 1:57 mark. As a refresher, it only takes 2.8 seconds for the ground clearance at the front bumper to increase by around 40 millimeters (1.57 inches). This feature only works at speeds of up to 24 mph (38.6 kph) and can be automatically programmed to kick in based on a pre-saved GPS location.

Posted at the bottom are two additional videos showing the folding mirrors as well as the process of opening and closing the glove box. These are not exactly the most exciting videos you’ll find on YouTube, but with the C8 still getting a lot of attention weeks before its much-awaited debut, we figured embedding them here wouldn’t hurt.

Since we mentioned the folding mirrors – which by the way are heated and power-adjustable – the 36-page guide we covered at the end of last month showed this piece of equipment as being standard on the 2LT and 3LT trims. As for the aforementioned front lift system, it will be an option on the 2LT and 3LT trim levels.

If the rumor mill is to be believed, we’re a little over a week away from discovering the much-essential full pricing details for the C8 as Chevy will reportedly spill the beans on August 15.

