The 2020 Corvette Stingray might be grabbing all the attention these days, but fans of American performance machines are also patiently waiting for Ford to roll out its most powerful street vehicle ever. Additional details about the hardcore pony car have now been disclosed, with the Blue Oval announcing the Shelby GT500 needs a mere 10.6 seconds to complete the 0-100-0 mph (0-161-0) kph task.

It’s able to achieve such an impressive feat thanks partly to its seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox developed in collaboration with Tremec. Equipped with a computer-controlled mechanism, the transmission upshifts in 80 milliseconds, which is actually faster than the blink of an eye. Not only that, but it has to handle the massive load delivered by the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, producing 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Newton-meters) of torque channeled to the rear axle.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Shelby GT500

153 Photos

The DCT is automatically adaptable as its behavior changes depending on the selected driving mode. Ford says its shifts are “ultra-smooth” when the car is driven in normal model, while “forceful powershifts” can be experienced only in drag mode. Thanks to the advanced dual-clutch transmission and the mighty engine, the Shelby GT500 will complete the quarter mile in a sub-11-second time.

One other main reason why it only takes 10.6 seconds to get to 100 mph and then back to 0 has to do with its beefy Brembo brakes. With the front two-piece rotors measuring 16.5 inches (420 millimeters), Ford claims the ultimate Mustang has the largest front brakes of any sports coupe born in America. The brakes have 20 percent more swept area than the Shelby GT350’s and 30 percent more thermal mass in the front corners.

As a refresher, the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 kicks off at $73,995, but you can take it to a six-figure price tag by going crazy with the options. For example, there’s an $18,500 Carbon Fiber Track Package with goodies like 20-inch carbon wheels, an adjustable rear wing, and front splitter wickers. Handling and Technology packages are also available, while vinyl or painted stripes will cost you extra.

The 180-mph ‘Stang will go on sale this fall.