Popular car enthusiast and YouTuber Shmee150 is back with another video and, again, it’s about his new 2018 Ford GT. It’s the same car he put to the dyno last month to discover it’s significantly more powerful than what Ford says in the books. But does it stand a chance against a modified previous-generation GT? Let’s find out.

But before that, let’s take a look at the 2005 GT that’s racing the 2018 GT in the video above. That’s a car we know pretty well as it’s actually owned by the DragTimes channel on YouTube. The two cars meet at the Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida and, in fact, there are two videos from the race – one from each of the two channels.

The older of the two cars is tuned by Heffner and now generates 650 wheel horsepower versus 590 whp for the newer model. The fundamental difference between the two is the transmission – the new GT has a dual-clutch automatic with launch control, while the older one relies on a traditional manual gearbox.

If you watch Shmee150’s video (it’s the one at the top of this article), you’ll get a bit more information about how the two cars feel on the road and track. DragTimes’ clip (below the text) focuses on the drag races and provides a couple of different angles from the quarter-mile runs.

We won’t share the result of the drag battle for obvious reasons but we’ll share the final numbers of the two cars. The faster of the two cars runs the quarter-mile in 11.076 seconds, while the second-placed GT needs 11.236. The terminal speeds are 128.30 miles per hour (206.47 kilometers per hour) and 128.11 mph (206.17 kph), respectively. Of course, that’s just one of the three runs done by Shmee and DragTimes.

