The guys over at carwow have a penchant for running the most interesting drag race comparisons, pitting some of the fastest and most powerful cars on the market against each other in a battle of numbers and straight up speed. Matt Watson and his team also have a knack for pulling a fast one by throwing in a wildcard. Well, in this case, the wildcard was pretty unpredictable, literally and figuratively. Without giving too much away without watching the video, some technical issues with one of the supposed contestants, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, forced the team to throw in the next best thing; a Suzuki Jimny.

Gallery: Bentayga Speed Drag Races AMG G63, Cayenne Turbo And… Jimny

Fighting for bragging rights in this matchup are four powerful, all-wheel drive SUVs. Okay, so maybe except for one. The Bentley Bentayga Speed, the fastest SUV in the world, sits atop the contestants in numbers, coming in with a 6.0-liter twin turbo W12 engine that makes 635 hp and 664 ft-lb of torque, allowing for a top speed of 190 mph. Next up, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo has a 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 with 550 hp and 568 ft-lb of torque; definitely not a slouch. Then there's the Mercedes-AMG G63 rocking a 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 with 585 hp and 627 ft-lb of torque, and it sits at second most powerful; at least in terms power output. And there's the humble Suzuki Jimny, the underdog with it's 100 hp 1.5-liter engine, manual transmission, and, well it's the lightest of the bunch.

A standing quarter mile drag race shows that the Bentayga is a force to be reckoned with, with the Porsche coming in a close second place, and the Mercedes only slightly lagging behind in third. As for the Jimny, well, it's pretty obvious what we can expect when it goes up against these giants. The Jimny does pull a few tricks, however, so watch the video and enjoy.

Source: carwow via YouTube