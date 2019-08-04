We pretty much know a lot about the 2020 Corvette Stingray. We know that it starts under $60,000. We know that it all starts with a prototype built 50 years ago by Zora Arkus-Duntov, the father of Corvette. We also know that Chevrolet is pretty confident about the marketability of the mid-engined sports car, transcending onto car buyers outside the baby boomer generation.

Moreover, we also know a lot about its current power plant that beats behind the two seats – a 6.2-liter V8 derived from the LT1 used in the Corvette C7. Dubbed as the LT2, it's poised to develop 495 naturally-aspirated horsepower sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic tranny.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

106 Photos

But up until today, we aren't really aware how beautiful the Corvette's exhaust note sounds like. Sure, we've heard it on Chevy's presentation before but nothing beats the real thing, right?

And that brings us to the video on top of this page. Uploaded by Youtube user Henry Graybeal, a Corvette C8 was showcased at Road America – in Zeus Bronze, which is one of the three new colors for the Corvette and one that I personally adore. Even better, the video shows the 'Vette revving its engine for everyone to hear.

Go ahead. Watch the 20-seconder on the video above.

Satisfied? Well, personally, the LT2 was able to manage expectations in terms of aural pleasure. If you put your headphones on for the video, you'll agree that the exhaust note was throaty and glorious, expected traits from a naturally-aspirated V8 mill.

But, that's just me. How do you like the Corvette C8's sound? Let us know in the comments section below.