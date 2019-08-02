When it's time to relax after a day of off-roading your Jeep Gladiator, the automaker offers an option to really get the party started. In a recent post, Jeep's blog highlights the optional removable, wireless Bluetooth speaker that sits into a docking station behind the truck's second row of seats. The mobile speaker costs $295.

"This wireless speaker behaves like any other after-market speaker but the difference is it has smart charging so it will always be charged," said Elizabeth Krear, Jeep Gladiator spokesperson, said on the company's blog.

The speaker is water-resistant in three feet of water for 30 minutes and has protection from dust. Gold contacts deter rust from the spot where the device enters the docking bay.

If two Gladiator owners are hanging out together, and they both have the Bluetooth speaker, then they can configure the devices to play true left/right stereo audio.

In addition, the device can connect to a smartphone via USB and top up the battery. The feature could be perfect when away from the Gladiator but you want to keep the party going in the wilderness.

Jeep has a bit of a history of making sure vehicle buyers can enjoy their music from outside the cabin. For example, the now-discontinued Patriot had fold-down speakers in its rear hatch that were great for tailgating.

It's not clear how many Gladiator buyers are opting for the optional wireless Bluetooth speaker, but reports indicate that customers are loading the trucks with quite a few options. While prices start at $33,545, the average transaction for one is allegedly $56,403. The behaviour is likely at least in part because the pickup is still such a new offering, and early adopters want lots of features to show off.

Jeep isn't done rolling out options for the Gladiator yet. In 2020, the company will add a diesel engine option offering 260 hp (194 kW) and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque running exclusively through an eight-speed automatic.