Neither the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 nor Ford Mustang GT top their respective ranges, but they both offer an affordable way to go drag racing while also having a perfectly capable daily driver. For an idea of how they perform, check out this video for a pair of runs at the drag strip.

We don't want to spoil the results of these races but can say that only a few tenths of a second separate the cars when they cross the line. Both of them bring impressive performance to the line in these runs.

Gallery: 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Angry Bee

15 Photos

For reference, the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 (gallery above) is the drag-racing focused version of the coupe that doesn't force buyers to get the Hellcat supercharged V8. The naturally aspirated mill makes 485 horsepower (361 kilowatts) and 475 pound-feet (644 Newton-meters) of torque that runs to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 1320 title references the 1,320 feet in a quarter-mile and comes with parts to go quicker on the strip like a Drag Mode for the Adaptive Damping Suspension, Line Lock, TransBrake, Torque Reserve, and 41-spline half shafts. It comes from the factory with Nexen SUR4G Drag Spec 275/40R20 street-legal drag radial tires.

We don't know the specifics about this Mustang GT. While it doesn't come as laser-focused for the drag strip as the Scat Pack 1320, there are still optional performance improvements, though. Buyers can add a package that adds larger tires, Brembo brakes, MagneRide dampers, bigger radiator, extra chassis bracing, and a limited-slip differential.

The final run here is a throwaway. The Challenger lines up against an older Mustang GT with a shaker hood. The Ford driver has some trouble, though, by appearing to miss a shift. It sounds like the engine bounces off the rev limiter, and the car makes a slow pass down the strip.