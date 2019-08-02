The latest bit of 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 content comes in the form of a walkaround video from the Concours d'Elegance of America. Nine days after the C8 Corvette's reveal, Chevy took the car to the Michigan event, allowing attendees to get up close to the new mid-engined sports car. There, Chevy housed a 2020 Corvette Stingray Z51 inside a quaint glass building that also showed off the engine, the gearbox, and the assortment of available options and color choices. Video from Edward Xu on his EddieX YouTube channel gets us close to not only the Z51 but all the extra goodies that may have been glossed over during the reveal.

We first get a tour of the Corvette's exterior, noting front-end similarities between the C7 and C8. Moving along the side, Edward points out the conventional doors and massive air intakes before rounding to the rear, which is polarizing. He also notes engineers couldn't effectively route the exhaust for a center-exit design, which is the reason for the split quad-exhaust appearance. Sadly, GM wasn't letting folks inside. The engine also sits low in the chassis, giving the car a low center of gravity for better performance.

The video then moves to one of the walls where Chevy has stocked it full of goodies. Available exterior colors are present along with seat belt and caliper color choices, too. According to Edward, Chevy has no plans to restrict color combinations. That means someone could have a Corvette with Sebring Orange exterior paint, yellow calipers, the two-tone blue interior, and red seatbelts. There are even two different key fob styles, too.

There's no doubt the Corvette will continue to make news in the months and years to come. When Chevy announced the 2020 Corvette C8, it also announced it'd start at under $60,000. The automaker explained it was able to keep the price low because there would be a portfolio of C8 Corvettes. That means the Corvette will likely receive hotter performance versions such as the ZR1 or something of similar performance with a different name.

