Toyota already has pricing for many of its 2020 model year vehicles – 4Runner, Yaris, and 86 Hakone Edition included. But today the company also announces pricing for its special edition Land Cruiser Heritage model. The Land Cruiser Heritage made its debut this year at the Chicago Auto Show, and when it goes on sale in just a few weeks, it will cost a whopping $87,645 (not including $1,395 for destination).

What you get at that price is a semi-custom Cruiser that honors the nameplate's 60th anniversary. Included in the package are 18-inch BBS wheels, black accents in the grille, darker chrome surrounds for the foglights and taillights, and the deletion of both the running boards and the lower side moldings, as well as a few other minor visual tweaks outside. And it's only available in two colors: Midnight Black Metallic and Blizzard Pearl.

In the cabin, black leather upholstery with contrast bronze stitching coats the seats and sections of the dash. But unlike the traditional Land Cruiser, this one ditches the third row entirely. The lone option is a $2,220 rear-seat entertainment system. Mechanicals, though, doesn't change. The same 5.7-liter V8 producing 381 horsepower (284 kilowatts) carries over, as does the full-time four-wheel-drive system and eight-speed automatic.

Compared to the base 2019 Land Cruiser ($85,165 before destination), the Heritage Edition adds $2,480 to the overall asking price. It's pricey, especially when considering the Lexus LX with which the Land Cruiser shares its base costs just $86,230 comparatively to start for the two-row model and $91,230 for the three-row option.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition goes on sale this summer. But better hurry if you want one, it's limited to just 1,200 vehicles.