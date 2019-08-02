The warmed-over Toyota 86 Hakone Edition (announced back in April) honors one of Japan's most iconic driving roads, a curvy, mountainous pass known as the Hakone Skyline. And today, after a few months of teasing, we finally have pricing details on the tepid special edition: $29,630 (before $1,195 for destination).

That $29,630 asking price is for the Toyota 86 Hakone Edition with a standard six-speed manual, CarsDirect notes. If you want the six-speed automatic, that'll cost you another $720 on top of that, bringing the total price to $30,350 (before destination). The report doesn't list available options, but we doubt there will be many.

In terms of overall value, this 86 lives near the top of the range. It costs nearly $3,000 more than the base 86 ($26,655), and almost $1,000 more than the 86 GT ($28,785). But at least the Hakone Edition isn't the most expensive 86 – that honor goes to the TRD Special Edition model, which starts at $32,470.

Included in the Hakone Edition's asking price are visual upgrades like 17-inch bronze wheels, a custom Hakone Green paint job, and a subtle black lip spoiler on the outside. Inside, the cabin gains upgrades like black-and-tan Alcantara seats with contrast stitching, and contrast stitching elsewhere on the steering wheel, dash, and emergency brake lever. Regrettably, nothing changes mechanically.

Gallery: 2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition

20 Photos

The Toyota 86 Hakone Edition still uses the same 2.0-liter engine and six-speed manual transmission (or optional automatic) found throughout the 86 range. It produces 205 horsepower (152 kilowatts) and 156 pound-feet (211 Newton-meters) of torque with the manual, and 200 hp (150 kW) and 151 lb-ft (204 Nm) with the automatic. Power travels to the rear wheels exclusively.

Here's how the Toyota 86 Hakone Edition compares to some of its closest competitors in terms of pricing: