Americans never received the second iteration of the Acura (or Honda, depending on the market) Integra Type R. For the DC5 generation of the model, the automaker retained the Integra brand in Europe and Japan but renamed the vehicle the RSX in the United States. For a taste of the foreign-market DC5-gen Integra Type R check out this video of one hitting 9,000 revs and pushing the speedometer beyond its limit.

Gallery: Honda Integra Type R DC5

6 Photos

From the factory, this gen of the Integra Type R uses Honda's K20A 2.0-liter four-cylinder naturally-aspirated engine that redlines at 8,400 revs and has a limiter at 8,600 rpm. Given that this one has no problem reaching, 9,000 revs, it's clear that there's a little aftermarket work to this engine. However, the stated output of 217 horsepower (162 kilowatts or 220 PS) and 152 pound-feet (206 Newton-meters) of torque is the same as the stock figures, indicating the tuning might only involve removing the standard limiter.

This Integra Type R hits 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 6.17 seconds and 124 mph (200 kph ) in 24.71 seconds. These aren't earth-shattering figures by modern standards but are not too bad for a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated mill from over 10 years ago.

The closest thing to the DC5 Integra Type R in Honda's current lineup is the Civic Type R. However, rather than using an ultra-high revving, naturally aspirated engine, the modern CTR takes the modern approach of packing a turbocharged 2.0-liter that makes 306 hp (228 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). For the 2019 model year, the company increases the CTR's base price to $36,620 after the $920 destination charge.

Which do you prefer: high-revving, naturally aspirated power or the extra power available from turbocharging?