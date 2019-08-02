With a whopping total of 4.4 million views since October 2007, “The R8: The Slowest Car Audi Ever Built” is the third most popular video on Motor1.com’s YouTube channel. The epic 90-second ad showing a time-lapse of the meticulous process of putting together the supercar with Simone White’s “The Beep Beep Song” playing in the background is still sending shivers down my spine nearly 12 years later.

Although not nearly as impactful as the original ad, the Four Rings company has now released a new video showing how the R8 in the facelifted guise is assembled at the dedicated Audi Böllinger Höfe facility in Heilbronn. Located just a few miles from the main factory in Neckarsulm, it’s the place where the naturally aspirated supercar from Audi has been in production since August 25, 2014, following a multi-million investment to bring the entire R8 production under a single roof.

Gallery: Audi R8 V10 Decennium

34 Photos

The adjacent video starts off slowly by showing static footage of an R8 V10 Performance Quattro coupe before switching over to its Spyder counterpart also in the range-topping Performance specification. If you’re here just for the “how it’s made” part – which we have a feeling you are – just jump to the 5:40 mark and then sit back and enjoy the action while Audi’s talented employees create a rolling work of art.

Take a good look at that 5.2-liter FSI V10 engine as you likely won’t be seeing it in the third iteration of Audi Sport’s flagship model in this configuration. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019 with the extra-special $214,995 R8 V10 Decennium edition, the ten-cylinder unit is approaching the end of its life cycle – at least in naturally aspirated form.

Audi Sport’s managing director, Oliver Hoffmann, told Motoring recently in an interview the next R8 is unlikely to be developed “with just a fully naturally aspirated engine or with a normal combustion engine.” He went on to mention the high-performance machine will be electrified in one way or another and might not necessarily stick to the “R8” moniker.