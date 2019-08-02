Earlier this year, Audi launched an updated version of the A4 family but we are still waiting for the facelifted RS4 Avant to appear. That’s probably going to happen during the Frankfurt Motor Show this fall, which basically means you have less than two months if you want to buy a pre-facelift model. In fact, if you live in Australia, you can get your hands on the performance wagon without having to pay more than $50 AUD. Here’s how.

Audi of Australia is auctioning off a brand new RS4 Avant and you can participate in the so-called Audi Foundation prize draw by buying tickets. Each ticket costs $50 AUD, which equals roughly $34 USD at the current exchange rates. The number of tickets is limited so you’d better hurry up if you want to get one.

But wait, there’s even more good news. All proceeds from the sale will go to charity partners of Audi Foundation, helping them make “a difference in education, youth, mental health, and strengthening rural and regional communities.” The list of partners includes The Smith Family, R U OK?, ReachOut, Camp Quality, the Charlie Teo Foundation, Country Education Foundation, Humpty Dumpty Foundation, and The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR).

The prize draw will take place on August 28 this year and it’s important to note that you can enter the competition only if you are 18 or above and you don’t live in Western Australia. There is just one prize and it’s a Mythos Black RS4 Avant equipped with optional features such as heated front and rear seats, carbon styling package, and Technik package. The 2.9-liter V6 engine with 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) comes as standard. The car’s price in Australia is $185,014 AUD or about $125,900 USD.

As a final note, there’s still some hope Audi would bring the RS4 Avant to the American market. A weird tweet from earlier this year suggested something exciting with the brand’s wagons will happen soon but nothing can be confirmed at the moment.

Source: Audi Foundation