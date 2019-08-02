If you are in the market for a small, practical, and affordable car, then we have some good news for you. Toyota will sell you the 2020 Yaris Hatchback at the exact same price as the Yaris Sedan. The automaker believes you don’t have to pay “arbitrary added cost" to get the car that suits your needs best. Thanks, Toyota, that’s actually very true.

The company’s logic is pretty simple. As CarsDirect discovered through ordering guides, the 2020 Yaris Hatchback LE will start from $18,705 with destination and upgrading to the XLE trim will set you back $19,705. You’ll find the exact same prices for the respective models in the Yaris Sedan range equipped with a six-speed automatic.

"Since the LE and XLE trims have shared spec across the two body styles, there isn’t a reason to justify differentiated pricing," Toyota spokesperson Zachary Reed told the online publication.

It’s important to note that the sedan version of the Mazda-derived model will have a lower base price as it will be available in the entry-level L trim with a starting price of $16,605 when equipped with a six-speed manual and $17,705 with the automatic. The Yaris Hatchback won’t have the base L model.

The LE trim brings smart and value-oriented features for both the hatch and the sedan. These include keyless entry, a pre-collision system, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A touchscreen audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility also comes as standard.

As a final note, CarsDirect points out that, if you are looking for a small car with a manual gearbox, you should be aware that a three-pedal configuration won’t be available for the 2020 Yaris Hatchback. The Yaris Sedan has a manual variant of the L and LE models