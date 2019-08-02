The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette isn’t even a month old yet, and already we’ve seen it rendered several different ways. The latest comes from a familiar source – X-Tomi Design on Facebook – and it’s arguably the coolest take on the new mid-engine Corvette thus far. After all, everything is better with a suspension lift and rubber fender arches, right?

Truth be told, this slight reimagining of the brand new Corvette might actually be something we see in the not-too-distant future, sort of anyway. An all-wheel-drive Corvette is rumored to be in the works, though it wouldn’t be used for hammering through deep snow or country trails Subaru-Outback style. It’s believed that the ultimate evolution of the C8 Corvette will be a hybrid developing upwards of 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts), using electric power to drive the front wheels.

It’s just a rumor at this point, though apparently, some high-horsepower models have been testing. We even heard the force was so great that it was twisting prototype bodies enough to crack the rear window.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

106 Photos

It’s hard to say how much such a Corvette will cost, though it certainly won’t fall into the performance-bargain category of the base model. Still, we love the idea of an all-wheel-drive Corvette sitting just a bit higher, rocking a set of tires that can grip dirt as well as pavement. This rendering is epic with its black fender flares and lower trim and actually, it reminds us of the Group B rally days. Just think, this is what the Ferrari 288 GTO might have become if the bonkers category hadn’t been dropped.

'

For now, we’ll have to make do with the entry-level Stingray turning just the back wheels. Thus far it’s shaping up to be a mind-blowing game-changer in the supercar world, offering buyers a mid-engine V8 experience for less than $60,000. For a bit more, cars running the Z51 Performance Package will hit 60 mph in less than three seconds, which is usually the exclusive domain of vehicles costing well over six figures.