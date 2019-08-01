This weekend marks the premiere of the latest Fast and Furious installment, sort of anyway. Hobbs & Shaw takes place in the Fast universe, but it focuses on two characters – Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw – that have been relatively minor in the grand scheme of things. That doesn’t mean the film won’t be packed with exotic rides and crazy builds, as evidenced by the teaser trailers where we’ve seen everything from McLaren supercars to a Baja-ready Peterbilt semi.

That got us thinking about all the cars that have graced the big screen in the Fast and Furious franchise since that first film tore through the world back in 2001. Yes, we contemplated all of them, and then our heads exploded because it’s easier to comprehend quantum physics than digest every single car featured in all eight movies. That why we turned to Donut Media, where the heads are much stronger and the opinions on the greatest Fast and Furious cars are fairly similar to our own. Similar, but not identical.

All total, they came up with a list of 116 vehicles that garnered more than just a passing glance from the camera. Specifically, these are cars that had some kind of character involvement, either through a scene with dialogue or actually being driven by someone. We won’t list each one here, primarily because that would be an article longer than the worst infomercial ever. We will, however, point out a few notable rankings and offer our opinions on the matter.

116: Mitsubishi Eclipse From 2 Fast 2 Furious

This entry point seems spot-on to us. The third-generation Eclipse wasn’t a popular car to begin with and it hasn’t aged well at all, never mind this one with its lavender finish and ridiculous graphics. The Lykan HyperSport shows up later in the video and actually gets demoted to 116, but we’re very happy to keep this Mitsu at the bottom.

104: Nissan Maxima From The Fast and the Furious

Why the Maxima hate? The fourth-gen sedan was actually something of a sleeper back in the day, though we agree that it doesn’t really match the tough-guy image of its driver, Vince. It’s not the best car by any stretch, but we’d at least get it into the top 75.

89: Bugatti Veyron from Fast 7

With so many cool cars spread out over eight films, it’s impossible to not have some gems at the bottom. There’s nothing wrong with a factory original Bugatti Veyron at number 89, except a factory original Chevrolet Suburban slotting just above at number 88. A generic SUV scoring higher than a freaking Veyron? Maybe a few heads exploded over at Donut Media after all.

56: VW Hulk from Tokyo Drift

We were ready to dish out some hate on this one. The Volkswagen with Hulk hands ranks higher than bunch of exotics and cool muscle cars? But this weird ride grows on you, so actually, we’re cool with it beating a Yenko Camaro, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Brian’s classic Skyline, and Mia’s Acura NSX.

42: Off-road Camaro from Fast 7

We tend to gravitate towards unlikely 4x4 combinations, so we’d rank all the battle-ready rides from Fast 7 a bit higher. Of them all, Roman’s Camaro is our favorite.

24: Monte Carlo from Tokyo Drift

How did the shitbox Monte from the beginning of the third film manage to rank within the top 25? Yes, there’s a certain cool factor about it, but this is one pick we’d put much further down the list. Mind you, Dom’s Grand National from Fast 4 came in behind this car at number 28. What a crime.

12: Mitsubishi Eclipse from The Fast and the Furious

We are so happy to see this car near the top, but not at the top. It’s the easy choice for a top-five or even top-three finish, but as iconic as it is, there are cooler and more iconic cars in the franchise. Placing number 12 shows proper respect, but it leaves room for better cars to enjoy the limelight. Pun totally intended there.

3: Dodge Charger from The Fast and the Furious

Honestly, this car could easily be one of the many classic Chargers featured throughout the franchise. There’s certainly something to be said for the original, however, and we suspect it's the number one choice for many fans out there. Nothing wrong with that.

2: Toyota Supra from The Fast and the Furious

You knew this car had to be in the top three, along with some iteration of Dom’s Dodge Charger. It’s beyond iconic at this point, and even hardcore muscle car guys love this thing on some level. We certainly can't fault Donut Media for placing the original Fast and Furious Supra in second place.

1: Honda Civics from The Fast and the Furious

We can find fault in putting the evil Honda Civic trio at number one. Sure, these cars were a significant part of the first film, but aside from being terrifically lame (come on, green neons and department-store spoilers?) they lack any sort of personification that so many other cars in the franchise enjoyed. These are top-50 worthy at best, simply because of their prominence in the original movie. In our mind, there’s really only one car that can hold the top spot.

Our pick: Paul Walker’s Toyota Supra from Fast 7

It only appeared briefly at the end of the seventh film, but it was a key vehicle in the most memorable scene of the entire franchise. The fact that it was Walker’s own Supra only tugged at our heartstrings even harder. Admit it, you a bit emotional just looking at this photo, and that only proves our point. Who's crying? You're crying. We're not crying.

What’s your choice for the top Fast and Furious cars? Watch Donut Media's video at the top of the article, contemplate our critique and number one choice, and share your thoughts in the comments.