No longer the cheapest, but still extremely affordable.
The 2020 Nissan Versa isn't the cheapest car in America anymore. That honor goes to the $13,220 Chevrolet Spark LS. But with a starting price of just $14,370 (before $895 for destination and handling), the new Versa remains one of the most affordable cars on sale in the U.S. Nissan today announced pricing for its 2020 Versa.
What buyers get at $14,370 is a base Versa S with a five-speed manual transmission. Nissan's latest continuously variable transmission (dubbed Xtronic, same as the Kicks) costs an additional $1,670 on top of that. The mid-range SV model with the CVT costs $17,640, and the sporty SR model with the same transmission costs $18,240.
Here’s how the pricing structure breaks down in its entirety:
|Price
|Engine
|Transmission
|Nissan Versa S (MT)
|$14,730
|1.6L Four-Cylinder
|Five-Speed Manual
|Nissan Versa S (CVT)
|$16,400
|1.6L Four-Cylinder
|CVT
|Nissan Versa SV
|$17,640
|1.6L Four-Cylinder
|CVT
|Nissan Versa SR
|$18,240
|1.6L Four-Cylinder
|CVT
As you might have noticed, only the base model gets the five-speed manual. The SV and SR grades make do with the new Xtronic CVT exclusively. In terms of options, there aren't a ton. Much of the Versa's equipment comes standard. Once premium features like rear automatic emergency braking, push-button start, and a seven-inch touchscreen come standard. But premium paint (available on SV and SR) costs $395, and the SR Convenience package, which adds things like heated front seats and intelligent cruise control, costs another $300.
Whatever the trim, the same 1.6-liter four-cylinder powers all versions of the 2020 Versa. Here it produces 122 horsepower (90 kilowatts) and 114 pound-feet (154 Newton-meters) of torque. With the CVT, the Versa achieves a rating of 32 miles per gallon city, 40 highway, and 35 combined.
The new Nissan Versa goes on sale later in the year.
Nissan today announced U.S. pricing for the all-new 2020 Nissan Versa compact sedan, which goes on sale today at Nissan dealers nationwide with a starting MSRP2 of $14,730. Now in its third generation, the all-new 2020 Versa embraces Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology, including the available Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of front, side and rear safety monitoring and intervention technologies – features not usually found in the subcompact sedan category. Nissan Safety Shield 360 is standard on Versa SV and SR grades. The 2020 Versa is offered in three models – S (5-speed manual or Xtronic transmissions), SV (Xtronic) and the sporty SR (Xtronic).
Already the sales-leading nameplate in the segment3 , the totally reimagined 2020 Versa sedan presents a clear design expression of the Nissan brand with a dramatic, expressive exterior and fresh new interior with class-above features and quality. The new design offers lower, wider and longer exterior dimensions while retaining Versa’s roomy interior space. Key styling elements of Nissan’s distinctive “Emotional Geometry” design language include the new Versa’s V-motion grille, boomerangshaped headlamps and tail lamps, kick-up C-pillars and floating roof. Eight dynamic exterior colors are offered, including Electric Blue Metallic, Monarch Orange Metallic and Scarlet Ember Tintcoat.
Inside, the Versa interior includes Nissan’s “Gliding Wing” instrument panel design, which sets the tone for the vehicle’s balance between emotional and functional 2 needs. Key interior features include a sporty D-shaped steering wheel, “floating” 7.0- inch touchscreen audio display, remote keyless entry and standard push button start. Available amenities range from heated front seats to Automatic Climate Control. Other comfort and convenience features include standard Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System and Streaming audio via Bluetooth® with steering wheel controls, RearView Monitor, Siri® Eyes Free, AM/FM audio system with four speakers and USB connection port for iPod® and other compatible devices, and Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant. The available 60/40-split fold-down rear seat provides flexibility to carry people and cargo, including tall, wide items. The new Versa sedan’s next-generation 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine is rated at 122- horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque.
The engine is paired with an enhanced Xtronic transmission or available 5-speed manual (Versa S grade only). Fuel economy with the Xtronic transmission is rated at 32 mpg city, 40 mpg highway and 35 mpg combined. Fuel economy with the 5-speed manual transmission is rated at 27 mpg city, 35 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined. The available Nissan Safety Shield 360 system includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Other available technology includes Intelligent Driver Alertness4 and Intelligent Cruise Control. The Versa SR adds an extra touch of sportiness, including 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with 205/50R17 all-season tires, LED headlights, fog lights and more. Customers looking for additional features can opt for the SR Convenience Package, complete with heated front seats and Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC).