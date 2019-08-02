The 2020 Nissan Versa isn't the cheapest car in America anymore. That honor goes to the $13,220 Chevrolet Spark LS. But with a starting price of just $14,370 (before $895 for destination and handling), the new Versa remains one of the most affordable cars on sale in the U.S. Nissan today announced pricing for its 2020 Versa.

What buyers get at $14,370 is a base Versa S with a five-speed manual transmission. Nissan's latest continuously variable transmission (dubbed Xtronic, same as the Kicks) costs an additional $1,670 on top of that. The mid-range SV model with the CVT costs $17,640, and the sporty SR model with the same transmission costs $18,240.

Here’s how the pricing structure breaks down in its entirety:

Price Engine Transmission Nissan Versa S (MT) $14,730 1.6L Four-Cylinder Five-Speed Manual Nissan Versa S (CVT) $16,400 1.6L Four-Cylinder CVT Nissan Versa SV $17,640 1.6L Four-Cylinder CVT Nissan Versa SR $18,240 1.6L Four-Cylinder CVT

As you might have noticed, only the base model gets the five-speed manual. The SV and SR grades make do with the new Xtronic CVT exclusively. In terms of options, there aren't a ton. Much of the Versa's equipment comes standard. Once premium features like rear automatic emergency braking, push-button start, and a seven-inch touchscreen come standard. But premium paint (available on SV and SR) costs $395, and the SR Convenience package, which adds things like heated front seats and intelligent cruise control, costs another $300.

Whatever the trim, the same 1.6-liter four-cylinder powers all versions of the 2020 Versa. Here it produces 122 horsepower (90 kilowatts) and 114 pound-feet (154 Newton-meters) of torque. With the CVT, the Versa achieves a rating of 32 miles per gallon city, 40 highway, and 35 combined.

The new Nissan Versa goes on sale later in the year.