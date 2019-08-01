Chrome wheels are deeply out of fashion at the moment as people's preferences shift towards aluminum or dark matte finishes. Chevrolet understands customer tastes and doesn't plan to offer the shiny design on the 2020 Corvette C8. When specifically asked about the availability, Corvette development boss Tadge Juechter confirmed to Car and Driver, "No chrome available."

Gallery: 2020 Corvette Stingray Up Close

13 Photos

The decision not to offer chrome wheels on the C8 was a conscious decision. Chevrolet wants the new Corvette to appeal more strongly to younger buyers. Since chrome is now an old-fashioned aesthetic on sports cars, it's not available on the C8. The closest alternative is the polished Ultra Bright finish on the available Trident Spoke wheels.

Of course, if need the shine of chrome on your new Corvette, then expect the aftermarket to provide plenty of options.

The Corvette C8 should begin rolling into showrooms before the end of the year. Rumors suggest that pricing info could arrive around the middle of August. So far, the only official detail is that prices start below $60,000. The base model comes with features like an eight-inch infotainment display, 10-speaker stereo, and power seats.

All C8 Corvette's get a 6.2-liter V8 making an estimated 490 horsepower in standard spec or 495 hp with the optional performance exhaust. AN eight-speed dual-clutch automatic is the only available gearbox, and things are likely to remain this way for the foreseeable future.

Spy shots already reveal that a Corvettes Convertible with a folding hardtop is on the way. It features a revised rear deck design, including angular nacelles behind the seats. The unveiling could happen before the end of the year, but don't look for sales to start until 2020.