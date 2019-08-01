Like a bear in hibernation, the Toyota 4Runner isn’t going anywhere. And why should it? With almost 140,000 units sold last year, the aging 4Runner is one of Toyota’s top 10 selling vehicles in the United States.

In order to maintain the model’s momentum, Toyota is lightly updating the 4Runner for 2020 and adding standard features such as a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible and two additional USB ports, as well as safety items like forward-collision warning, automatic front braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic high-beam headlights (the brand bundles these together under the guise of Toyota Safety Sense-P).

Predictably, this extra kit adds to the SUV's bottom line, and CarsDirect reports the 2020 4Runner's $37,140 starting price, including destination, marks an upcharge of less than $800. Fairly reasonable, if you ask us. Push into the SUV’s higher trims, though, and the delta widens, with the higher-spec SR5 Premium, TRD Off-Road, and TRD Off-Road Premium reportedly seeing price increases of $2,100, $1,280, and $2,100, respectively. New to the Premium trims is a standard proximity key with push-button start.

Yet, it’s the 2020 4Runner TRD Pro that truly sees the most eye-widening price rise among the lineup, as its claimed $50,885 price tag, including destination, marks an approximately $3,000 increase compared to the 2019 model. Along with the model lines new infotainment and safety features, the TRD Pro also includes newly standard kit such as automatic climate control, a proximity key with push-button start, and a TRD cat-back exhaust.

As Apple CarPlay junkies and fans of active safety features, we think the extra cost of the 2020 4Runner is a small price to pay for convenience and peace of mind. However, if you’re happy to poke about Toyota’s native infotainment system and lose a number of advanced safety items, then you better pick up a 2019 Toyota 4Runner while it's still available.

Source: CarsDirect