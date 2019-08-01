Dodge aims to give power to the people with this new incentive program.
Buyers of the 2019 Dodge Challenger, Charger, and Durango are able to get some serious incentives on the vehicles starting on August 1. The best part about the deal is that the amount of money the automaker is slicing off the price increases with the model's horsepower. Customers get $10 per pony, meaning someone could get as much as $7,970 off a Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. The company calls the program Dodge Power Dollars.
The program applies to all 2019 Challenger, Charger, and Durango trim levels and powertrain options. The incentives start at as little as $2,920 off a Charger SXT with the 3.6-liter V6, and the amounts off the price only increase from there
"Dodge has more horsepower than anyone else, and we want to share it and give those who have always wanted more the ability to get more. The goal is to grow to a half-billion horsepower before the end of the year," Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars for Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and Fiat for FCA in North America, said about the new incentive program.
Dodge won't be keeping this program a secret, either. Look at for 30-second commercials on TV and online touting the performance-focused incentive program.
We know figuring out $10 per horsepower isn't too hard, but the tables below go through the major trim levels of each vehicle for a handy guide to how much is coming off the price of the respective models.
Dodge//SRT Launches ‘Dodge Power Dollars,’ Rewards Enthusiasts Who Want More Power
Innovative industry-exclusive program gives customers $10 per horsepower cash allowance toward the purchase of any 2019 Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger or Dodge Durango
Unrivaled performance now more attainable than ever before
Offer builds on record sales year for the Challenger in 2018; Charger on pace to lead the U.S. large car segment for three years running in 2019; Durango on pace to have its best calendar-year sales total since 2005
“Dodge Power Dollars” starts Aug. 1
Dodge//SRT is supporting “Dodge Power Dollars” with new creative highlighting the brand’s unmatched power and performance
August 1, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - Dodge//SRT horsepower is now more attainable than ever before by way of an innovative new national sales promotion called “Dodge Power Dollars” that rewards passionate enthusiasts who crave more power.
Sales of the Dodge Challenger hit an all-time high in 2018; Charger is on pace to lead the U.S. large car segment for three years running in 2019; and Durango is on pace to have its best calendar-year sales total since 2005. Still, Dodge//SRT isn’t resting. In fact, just the opposite. Starting Aug. 1, customers across the United States who purchase any 2019 Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger or Dodge Durango will get a $10 per horsepower cash allowance.
“Since bringing the Charger and Challenger back to market, Dodge has put 485 million horsepower into the hands of our loyal enthusiasts,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “Dodge has more horsepower than anyone else, and we want to share it and give those who have always wanted more the ability to get more. The goal is to grow to a half-billion horsepower before the end of the year. This is what we believe John and Horace Dodge would want us to do.”
Every 2019 Dodge Challenger, Charger and Durango will receive $10 per horsepower cash allowance, ranging from SXT and GT models with Pentastar V-6 efficiency and available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability to the Dodge Durango SRT, America’s fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, the quickest, fastest and most powerful muscle car.
Examples include:
Challenger
Model
Horsepower
Cash allowance
Hellcat Redeye
797
$7,970
Hellcat
717
$7,170
R/T Scat Pack
485
$4,850
R/T
375
$3,750
GT AWD
305
$3,050
GT
305
$3,050
SXT AWD
305
$3,050
SXT
305
$3,050
Charger
Model
Horsepower
Cash allowance
Hellcat
707
$7,070
Scat Pack
485
$4,850
R/T
370
$3,700
GT
300
$3,000
SXT AWD
300
$3,000
SXT
292
$2,920
Durango
Model
Horsepower
Cash allowance
SRT
475
$4,750
R/T
360
$3,600
Citadel
295
$2,950
GT
295
$2,950
SXT
293
$2,930
Dodge//SRT is supporting “Dodge Power Dollars” with new creative highlighting the brand’s unmatched power and performance. A 30-second spot begins airing across TV, digital and Dodge social channels this week.
