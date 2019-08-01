Earlier this year, Ford introduced an all-new engine option for the revamped 2020 Super Duty family of trucks. During the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, the Blue Oval was not ready to disclose the output numbers for the unit but now we finally have them. The 7.3-liter V8 gasoline motor produces up to 430 horsepower (320 kilowatts) at 5,500 rpm and “best-in-class” torque of 475 pound-feet (644 Newton-meters) available at 4,000 rpm. Featuring a proved overhead-valve architecture, the new V8 also uses a variable-displacement oil pump, extra-large main bearings, forged steel crankshaft, and piston cooling jets for better temperature management under heavy load.

Gallery: 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty engines and transmissions

14 Photos

In fact, the new engine will be available in two power output versions. The less powerful one has 350 hp (261 kW) and 468 lb-ft (635 Nm) of torque and will be standard on F-450 chassis cab, F-550, the new F-600, F-650, and F-750 Medium Duty trucks, as well as the F-53 and F-59 stripped chassis models and the upgraded E-Series. The 450-hp variant, in turn, will be available in F-250 and F-350 trucks, joining the already offered 6.2-liter V8 and 6.7-liter V8 diesel.

“The 7.3-liter is designed for maximum durability in the harshest environments given that our customers live and work in these conditions every day,” Joel Beltramo, Ford manager for gas V8 engines, comments. “This engine has the largest displacement in its class and is designed to provide benefits in key areas like power, durability, ease of maintenance, and total operating costs.”

The new 7.3-liter engine option will be mated to Ford’s new 10-speed automatic gearbox on all models, except the F-650 and F-750, which will carry on with the 6-speed heavy-duty auto.

Another novelty for the 2020 model year is the addition of Power Takeoff feature as standard on models equipped with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel. In combination with the 10-speed automatic, the PTO provides stationary torque of up to 300 ft-lb (407 Nm) for commercial vehicle bodies that require direct-to-component or hydraulic body motor power for snowplows, generators, and hydraulic units. The PTO feature will be optional for trucks powered by the new 7.3-liter V8 gas motor.

