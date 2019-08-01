A less-powerful, 350-hp version will also be available.

Earlier this year, Ford introduced an all-new engine option for the revamped 2020 Super Duty family of trucks. During the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, the Blue Oval was not ready to disclose the output numbers for the unit but now we finally have them. The 7.3-liter V8 gasoline motor produces up to 430 horsepower (320 kilowatts) at 5,500 rpm and “best-in-class” torque of 475 pound-feet (644 Newton-meters) available at 4,000 rpm. Featuring a proved overhead-valve architecture, the new V8 also uses a variable-displacement oil pump, extra-large main bearings, forged steel crankshaft, and piston cooling jets for better temperature management under heavy load.

Gallery: 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty engines and transmissions

7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty
14 Photos
7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty 7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty 7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty 7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty 7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty 6.7-liter diesel engine for 2020 Ford Super Duty 6.7-liter diesel engine for 2020 Ford Super Duty

In fact, the new engine will be available in two power output versions. The less powerful one has 350 hp (261 kW) and 468 lb-ft (635 Nm) of torque and will be standard on F-450 chassis cab, F-550, the new F-600, F-650, and F-750 Medium Duty trucks, as well as the F-53 and F-59 stripped chassis models and the upgraded E-Series. The 450-hp variant, in turn, will be available in F-250 and F-350 trucks, joining the already offered 6.2-liter V8 and 6.7-liter V8 diesel.

7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty
7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty
7.3-liter V8 for 2020 Ford Super Duty

“The 7.3-liter is designed for maximum durability in the harshest environments given that our customers live and work in these conditions every day,” Joel Beltramo, Ford manager for gas V8 engines, comments. “This engine has the largest displacement in its class and is designed to provide benefits in key areas like power, durability, ease of maintenance, and total operating costs.”

The new 7.3-liter engine option will be mated to Ford’s new 10-speed automatic gearbox on all models, except the F-650 and F-750, which will carry on with the 6-speed heavy-duty auto.

All You Need To Know About The 2020 Super Duty:

ford super duty tremor package 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty Gets Rugged Tremor Off-Road Package
2020 ford super duty unveiled 2020 Ford Super Duty Powers Into Chicago With 7.3-Liter V8 [UPDATE]

Another novelty for the 2020 model year is the addition of Power Takeoff feature as standard on models equipped with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel. In combination with the 10-speed automatic, the PTO provides stationary torque of up to 300 ft-lb (407 Nm) for commercial vehicle bodies that require direct-to-component or hydraulic body motor power for snowplows, generators, and hydraulic units. The PTO feature will be optional for trucks powered by the new 7.3-liter V8 gas motor.

Source: Ford

Gallery: 2020 Ford Super Duty

2020 Ford Super Duty Live
51 Photos
2020 Ford Super Duty Live 2020 Ford Super Duty 2020 Ford Super Duty 2020 Ford Super Duty 2020 Ford Super Duty 2020 Ford Super Duty 2020 Ford Super Duty Live

Ford Super Duty

Ford Super Duty
Explore Reviews

More photos

2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty engines and transmissions
2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty engines and transmissions
Ford F-600 Super Duty
Ford F-600 Super Duty
Ford Trucks Live From SEMA
Ford Trucks Live From SEMA
Ford F-Series SEMA Builds
Ford F-Series SEMA Builds
2020 Ford Super Duty Spy Photos
2020 Ford Super Duty Spy Photos
2020 Ford Super Duty Spy Photos
2020 Ford Super Duty Spy Photos