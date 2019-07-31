In the performance halls of General Motors, all attention right now is aimed squarely at the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. However, there are other horsepower-laden projects lurking in the halls of GM as seen – and heard – in this latest sighting of Cadillac sports sedans. We’re talking about the CT4 and CT5, both of which debuted in hopped-up V trim to a near-universal round of boos back in May. The criticism centered around shockingly low power ratings for the sedans, both of which offer considerably less oomph than their predecessors. In the case of the CT5-V, it’s output was roughly half of the CTS-V it replaced.

Then we learned that, apparently, some restructuring of the performance category was afoot at Cadillac. Just a couple of days after the debut, camo-wrapped versions of each sedan lapped Belle Isle ahead of the 2019 Detroit Grand Prix. GM touted these vehicles as the next evolution in “Cadillac’s V-Series performance legacy,” and aside from a few rumors since then, we haven’t really seen or heard much. Until now, that is.

Gallery: Cadillac CT5 Blackwing Spy Photos

8 Photos

A veritable fleet of camouflaged CT4 and CT5 sedans were recently caught by our spy crews. More importantly, the encounters were captured on video, and let’s just say these cars sound downright mean. The video at the top of the page starts with CT5 sedans wearing traditional camo wrap, and there’s absolutely no missing the V8 soundtrack emanating from these machines. The question now is whether the sound comes from the 4.2-liter Blackwing V8 used in the CT6, or a familiar 6.2-liter V8 as some rumors have suggested. To our ears, this sounds a bit raspy for the pushrod 6.2, and frankly, Cadillac already has its Blackwing V8 ready to go.

Gallery: Cadillac CT4 Blackwing Spy Photos

25 Photos

As for the CT4, the photo gallery above is chock full of photos showing the smaller sedan on the street. The video features a few CT4 cameos as well, and we can clearly hear the sound of a V6 from the tailpipes. As for power, that’s still a mystery but we’d expect something north of 400 hp to properly pass the torch from the previous ATS-V. Perhaps more importantly, some of the prototypes have longer pauses between shifts, leading us to wonder if a manual transmission option might be part of the CT4 Blackwing package.

Despite the extreme confusion Cadillac caused with its underwhelming rollout of the CT4-V and CT5-V, the takeaway here is that properly powerful sports sedans from GM are still in the future, and that bodes well for fans of performance. Whether these cars are dubbed Blackwing or given another name, we’ll have to wait and see. A reveal date for these enhanced V models hasn’t been given, but it’s possible they could arrive by the end of the year.

Source: KGP Photography