The next-generation BMW 7 Series has some wild rumors swirling about that, if true, would be a monumental shift for the large luxury sedan. According to a new report from BMW Blog, the next-generation 7 Series will offer an all-electric model. This comes months after another report from the publication suggested the model would ditch its V8 and V12 engines for various hybrid options.

The all-electric 7 Series is allegedly dubbed the i7, and development is well underway. BMW Blog’s sources say battery pack capacity could range from 80 kilowatt hours to 120 kWh. This means the future i7 could offer a range of 700 kilometers (434 miles) on a single charge.

While news the iconically large and luxurious 7 Series sedan could lose its most powerful engines is concerning, there’s no doubt the all-electric powertrain would easily fill those potent shoes. The publication says the top-tier i7 offering could have at least 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts), which would make it one powerful sedan.

BMW is diving grille first into electrification. Even though rumors say the next 7 Series will lack large-displacement engines, don’t expect the next generation of the sedan to be slow. BMW’s 3.0-liter inline-six engine will allegedly continue for both the plug-in and mild-hybrid 7 Series with the entry-level, hybrid-powered 7 Series reportedly making 560 hp (420 kW) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. Those are impressive performance numbers.

Gallery: 2020 BMW 7 Series

68 Photos

As of right now, these are just rumors. BMW is pushing hard into electrification, preparing for an inevitable though uncertain EV future. The next-generation 7 Series could hit the market in late 2021 or early 2022, which means we could see a concept or production version relatively soon as we head into auto show season. If BMW can match or beat the performance of its gasoline-powered vehicles, the automaker should have no trouble finding a customer base.