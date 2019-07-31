This isn’t the first six-door Volvo limo we’ve seen.
We’ve all seen limousine – weddings, proms, and other special occasions require a unique mode of transportation. The setup is almost always the same – take a mass-produced luxury vehicle, lengthen it, add a luxurious yet durable interior, and boom, you have a limousine. Often, they retain the same number of doors – four – however, there are six-door limousines out in the world, and the walkoARTvideos YouTube channel, which often captures camouflaged prototypes, caught a six-door Volvo limousine cruising the streets of some unnamed English city.
The video is excruciatingly short; however, the Volvo cruises by just slow enough for us to get a good look at it. There’s no denying the six-door layout. It also appears that all the seats, even those in the limousine’s expansive rear passenger compartment are facing forward. A quick Google search turned up several different interior layouts, including the one in the Volvo above. What’s interesting is there is a six-door layout with the passenger compartment seats facing each other, as you’d expect in a shorter limousine or extended-wheelbase offering.
This also isn’t our first time seeing a six-door Volvo limo. Back in 2015, we found photos of a six-door Volvo S80 limousine, which looks nearly identical to the Volvo limo above, on the back of a semi-truck trailer. They have different wheels. That limo from 2015 was done by Nilsson Special Vehicles, which has a history of converting Volvo products into a variety of purpose-built vehicles such as limousines, ambulances, and other models of the same ilk.
Gallery: Six-door Volvo S80 limousine caught on camera
What’s most interesting about the Volvo limousine in the video above is its lack of passengers. For some reason, only the middle two forward-facing seats have occupants. It appears the third-row is empty. It’s overkill to take a limousine for just four people. Then again, they could have been heading somewhere to collect the others. Either way, a six-door Volvo isn’t limousine equivalent of the Toyota Corolla.