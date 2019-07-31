Customer deliveries start next year.
We’ve seen the BMW M2 Competition in track action several times. Well, it hasn't always been in a good shape, but we know it’s a pretty capable and potent hot hatch. Today, BMW announced it will take the model to the race track officially in the form of a brand new race car for “grassroots motorsport and clubracing.”
The new vehicle’s race debut is scheduled for August 3 this year (this coming weekend) with BMW Motorsport Junior, Beitske Visser, and Jörg Weidinger, test and development engineer at BMW M, behind the wheel. The motorsport christening of the M2 Competition race car will be during the Nordschleife race of the VLN Endurance Championship.
Gallery: BMW M2 Competition teaser images
It’s important to note that the six-hour race is part of the car’s test phase, which so far has included tests at Miramas and Portimão in the past few months. The prototype will run the Nurburgring race with a camouflage livery and the main goal for the team will be “to put the car through another tough test under the extreme conditions faced during a race on the most demanding racetrack in the world."
The first customer deliveries are planned for the second quarter of 2020, just in time for the next racing season. The M2 Competition race car will be available in two versions – Racing and Clubsport, with a Permit B variant also in the cards for use on the Nordschleife within the VLN.
BMW explains the focus during the car’s development process was on “simple handling for everyone” at the highest possible technical quality and maximum safety. Simply put, the new race car from the Bavarian company, a successor to the M240i Racing, will be positioned as an entry-level model for motor racing with an appeal to amateur racing drivers.
Source: BMW
