The SUV killed the station wagon. That’s how we can summarize the last decade in the automotive industry and, honestly, that’s a trend we don’t fully get. Don’t get us wrong – modern-day utility vehicles are practical, look good, and (in most cases) drive very well. But, in our humble opinion, nothing can beat a fast, comfortable, and sharp-looking wagon. Well, not exactly.

A new video on YouTube puts against each other two very different vehicles pursuing the same goal – to become the ultimate performance people haulers. We are talking about the Audi RS4 Avant and the Jaguar F-Pace SVR – a German V6 wagon and a British V8 SUV. It may look like a David versus Goliath battle but in reality, it’s very close. But let’s see the numbers first.

The performance wagon from Ingolstadt comes with a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine with 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. The motor is mated to an eight-speed torque-converter automatic, sending power to all four wheels through a Quattro AWD system. In stock form, the car weighs 3,950 pounds (1,790 kilograms) but in this drag race, there are two extra passengers together with the driver.

As for the F-Pace SVR, it has a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 good for 542 hp (405 kW) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic and an all-wheel drive for a 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in just 4.3 seconds. In terms of weight, it’s a bit heavier than the RS4 Avant.

So, is a performance SUV capable of beating a traditional hot wagon? You might be surprised by the result of the race (just like we were) but it’s important to note again that the Audi had two extra passengers on board.