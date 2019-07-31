The current-generation Volkswagen Polo lineup is topped by the 197-horespower GTI variant, but in the supermini’s previous iteration, there was a hardcore Polo R WRC Street with 217 hp on tap. The folks from Wolfsburg haven’t said a word about introducing a meaner version of their subcompact hatchback, but one tuner has decided to take matters into its own hands by giving the hot hatch more oomph.

Ottenbecker-based Siemoneit Racing from Germany has developed a three-stage upgrade kit for the current Polo GTI. While the standard version has the four-cylinder 2.0 TSI engine dialed at 197 hp and 320 Newton-meters (236 pound-feet) of torque, the beefiest of the three packages offered by the tuner takes the four-banger to 316 hp and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft).

It was possible to extract an additional 119 hp and 110 Nm (81 lb-ft) by installing a bigger turbocharger, upgraded exhaust, and a new intercooler with an air guidance system. The tuner also had to tweak VW’s DSG automatic transmission to handle the extra power. All of these upgrades cost €8,998, which works out to around $10,000 at current exchange rates.

If you’re willing to spend even more money on your tricked-out Polo GTI, Siemoneit Racing is asking €11,630 (about $13,000) for a KW clubsport suspension, Recaro front seats with Sabelt seatbelts, and a black velour interior. For your money’s worth, the tuner will throw in a set of 18-inch ATS wheels with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, and will gladly replace the rear seats with a roll cage.

With the engine upgrades in place, the Ford Fiesta ST rival will cover the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 5.2 seconds or 1.5s quicker than the standard DSG-equipped Polo GTI. Flat out, it’ll reach a maximum speed of 159 mph (256 kph) or 12 mph (19 kph) more than the stock car.

If you’d rather have something with more muscle straight from the factory, VW admitted at the beginning of 2018 that a hotter Polo GTI is technically possible. However, it remains to be seen whether it will actually happen.