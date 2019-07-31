It’s been a while since we enjoyed an evolution video, and this one certainly tugs at our Italian supercar heartstrings. Few brands can rival the performance pedigree of Ferrari, whether it’s a front-engined GT machine or a mid-engined hypercar. Cars Evolution on YouTube compiled this nifty video showcasing the best-of-the-best from the Prancing Horse through the decades, along with some interesting info on each model.

The journey begins with what’s become the most expensive car ever sold at auction, garnering $48.4 million in August 2018. The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO became a legend in its own time thanks to gorgeous styling, and an oh-so-sweet 3.0-liter Colombo V12 that produced upwards of 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts). Mind you, this was at a time when half that power was standard issue in cars weighing twice as much, and though it’s the only front-engined car on this list (and the oldest by far), with just 36 examples built there no disputing its flagship status.

From there, the journey jumps forward rather dramatically, and all the major players are included. The often-overlooked 288 GTO with its Group B roots is next in line, followed by the legendary F40. In this instance, it’s fascinating to see just how similar the two iconic ‘80’s supercars were. Less similar but still awesome was the V12-powered F50, a car which marks the end of the “analog” Ferrari flagship.

The 2003 Ferrari Enzo not only ushered in a new century for the Prancing Horse, but the advent of computer-controlled systems to help the driver get the most from the car. In 2013 the LaFerrari took an evolutionary leap over the Enzo with its hybrid powertrain delivering a combined 963 hp (718 kw), shuffled entirely to the rear wheels with a bank of computers offering assistance on everything from launch control to traction and stability management.

The final car in the evolution is the recently announced SF90 Stradale. It will be the first range-topping Ferrari since the F40 to offer a V8 in place of a V12, but its plug-in hybrid powertrain will drive all four wheels while generating a combined output of 986 hp (735), making it the most powerful road-going Ferrari ever.