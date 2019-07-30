It’s been 12 days since the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette was revealed, and people are still crazy for fresh information on this cheap supercar. We’ve seen the hardtop out in public, and we’ve seen fleeting images of the convertible with its top down in official C8 Corvette videos. This is the first time we’ve seen a prototype in public with its top up, however, and it appears GM still has some features it wants to keep hidden.

The big news obviously is that the C8 Corvette will feature a collapsing hard top for the first time. As such, the rear window and engine cover are completely different versus the coupe. We can see that clearly in the image captures from the Corvette videos we’ve seen, but exactly how the top will operate – not to mention how it will look with the roof up – is still something of a mystery.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Spy Photos

10 Photos

The spy photos clearly show a solid, two-piece top with a seam further forward than you’d find on a standard coupe with the removable roof. The black cover over the engine hatch tries to mimic the solid shape of the coupe, but up close it’s easy to see through the mesh. The twin humps at the seatbacks with a flat engine cover aren't difficult to spot.

Gallery: 2020 Chevy Corvette Convertible pre-production

7 Photos

As for how the car will look and how the top operates, we say something of a mystery because rendering guru Chazcron at MidEngineCorvetteForum.com created a stunning video awhile back, showing just how such a droptop ‘Vette could go roofless. It’s definitely worth noting that Chazcron’s pre-reveal renderings of the C8 were spot-on, so there’s reason to believe this live-action convertible rendering could be accurate as well. It shows the top folding and sliding vertically between the engine bay and cockpit. With the roof up, the C8 convertible has much the same profile as the coupe.

GM hasn’t given us an exact date for when the convertible will be revealed, other than to say Fall 2019. The Los Angeles Auto Show in late November could be a candidate, as that’s where the ZR1 convertible was revealed a couple of years ago. A stand-alone reveal could also be in the works.

Source: Automedia