Take a brief look at the upcoming BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe while the sedan cruises on the Autobahn. The Bavarian brand is already teasing the new four-door and confirms plans to unveil it in November at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Gallery: 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype: First Drive

37 Photos

This 2 Series Gran Coupe is simply keeping up with traffic, but the video provides a good chance to check out the vehicle's rear end. This one wears trapezoidal exhausts at each corner of the back, and there's a modest diffuser-style design flourish spanning the area between them.

Earlier pictures of the camouflaged sedan provide a better look at the upcoming model. The design follows BMW's current styling direction but thankfully without the massive grille from products like the refreshed 7 Series and X7. While this 2 Series wears the Gran Coupe moniker, it looks more like a traditional sedan in profile, rather than having a particularly sleek silhouette.

We've Already Driven It: 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Prototype First Drive: Fourplay

The 2 Series Gran Coupe will ride on BMW's front-wheel-drive platform. However, all-wheel drive will be available as an option with some powertrains. In the U.S, the 2 Series Gran Coupe would only be available with an AWD layout, at least at launch.

Following the debut in LA, look for the 2 Series Gran Coupe to be on sale in the United States and Europe in the first half of 2020. At launch, the range-topping model would get the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from the X2 M35i where the mill produces 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque.

The model's primary competitors will be the new Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class and upcoming Audi A3 Sedan, which will have a new generation arriving soon. All three will be available in the United States, and they'll all be available in performance versions from their brands' respective go-fast divisions.