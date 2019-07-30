We think the swoopy shape and hatchback rear are well worth the premium.
Hot on the heels of last week’s pricing announcement for the S6 Sedan, Audi USA has now disclosed how much its sleeker cousin is going to set you back. Math starts at $83,900 for the Premium Plus trim, but add the mandatory $995 destination charges and an S7 before options is going to cost you $84,895. Compared to the regular S6 Sedan, the Sportback costs an extra $10,000. Its main rival, the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53, starts at $80,895.
Should you be willing to reach deeper into your pockets, Audi wants $90,495 for the S7 Sportback in the better-equipped Prestige trim. One of the main advantages it has over the Premium Plus is the implementation of standard matrix LED headlights with laser light technology and high-beam assistant.
As it is the case with the S6 Sedan, its arguably sleeker sibling relies on a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine rated at 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. This is the engine Audi will install in the S6 and S7 lineups in North America, with the European-spec cars bound to get a hugely controversial 3.0-liter V6 diesel with less horsepower but more torque – 349 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm).
Getting back to the U.S.-spec S7 Sportback at hand, the standard version rides on 20-inch wheels. Go for the optional black optic package and Audi will up the size one inch and throw in an anthracite alloy wheel finish along with summer performance tires. Other available extra goodies include an S Sport package adding rear-wheel steering and a Quattro differential, while a sport suspension is also on the options list.
Bear in mind the S7 is a tad slower to 60 mph (96 kph) than the S6 due to its slightly higher weight, with the sprint taking 4.5 seconds or 0.1s more. That shouldn’t be much of an issue in the real world as drivers are unlikely to notice that minor difference. On the other hand, the S7 does have an ace up its sleeve as its more practical thanks to its hatchback body style.
Should you want the best of the best from Ingolstadt, the RS7 Sportback is likely not far behind. Audi has hinted at the return of the Avant in the United States, which could possibly include the RS6 Avant, but we’ll believe it when we’ll see it.
All-new 2020 Audi S7: sophisticated design meets exceptional performance
- Five-door coupe enhanced with S model design elements
- Twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter engine with electric compressor provides a wider range of torque over its predecessor
- S sport package with dynamic all-wheel steering and quattro® sport differential delivers enhanced driving dynamics
HERNDON, Va., July 29, 2019 – With even more performance and innovative technologies than its predecessor, combined with a dynamic design, the all-new 2020 Audi S7 offers a sportier driving experience, excellent functionality, and seating for up to five passengers. The next generation of the unmistakable Sportback model features a new 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged TFSI® V6 engine, which generates 444 horsepower and 443 lb-ft torque.
Distinctive design
- The award-winning Sportback silhouette is fitted with S-model bumpers, side sills and a quad exhaust outlets giving the S7 a more powerful exterior design.
- Further exterior design enhancements include standard 20-inch, 5-twin-spoke wheels with summer performance tires, a platinum double-slat Singleframe® grille, aluminum-optic front splitter and side mirror housings, and a rear diffuser inlay in black chrome matte.
- Standard Valcona leather S sport seats with diamond stitch accentuate the interior of the driver-centric cockpit and available dual pane acoustic glass offer drivers and passengers a sense of tranquility.
- The available black optic package includes a black exterior kit with black exterior mirror housings and 21-inch 5-V-spoke star wheels in anthracite with summer performance tires.
Powertrain and performance
- The S7 houses a twin turbocharged 2.9-liter TFSI® V6 engine that delivers 444 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque (+109 hp/+74 lb-ft over the A7), allowing the five-door coupe to sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds.
- New for 2020, the S7 features a 48V electric compressor that enables low-end torque desired from an S-model, in addition to instant performance.
- The standard eight-speed Tiptronic® automatic transmission with quattro® all-wheel drive works in tandem with the electric compressor to help eliminate turbo lag and enable immediate throttle response.
- Standard S-tuned adaptive air suspension and upgraded brakes allow drivers to effortlessly switch between dynamic and comfortable driving experiences.
- Available S sport package adds dynamic all-wheel steering and quattro® differential can provide increased maneuverability at all speeds and deliver enhanced driving dynamics. The S sport package also adds sport exhaust and red brake calipers.
- The most dynamic iteration of the S7 comes to life when the available sport suspension is combined with the S sport package, enabling the driver to select between a sporty or comfortable ride depending on the drive select setting.
Product highlights
- The S7 offers a robust level of standard equipment including Audi virtual cockpit, four-zone automatic climate control, top-view camera system with Virtual 360 view and Bang & Olufsen® 3D Premium Sound System.
- Standard, award-winning MMI® Navigation with MMI® touch response® system (10.1-inch upper, 8.6-inch lower) replaces the rotary dial and the conventional buttons of the previous model with two large, high-resolution touch displays, enabling fast access to functions and a high degree of personalization.
- Available HD-Matrix-design LED headlights with Audi laser light and high-beam assistant (standard on Prestige models) are 30 percent more energy-efficient than standard LEDs.
- A full suite of standard and available driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise assist with traffic jam and turn assist and Audi side assist with rear cross traffic assist and vehicle exit warning, can help drivers navigate the road and traffic with increased confidence.
Pricing Detail:
Model year 2020 S7 starting manufacturer suggested retail prices:
|
MODEL
|
PREMIUM PLUS
|
PRESTIGE
|
2020 Audi S7
|
$83,900
|
$89,500
