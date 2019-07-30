Hot on the heels of last week’s pricing announcement for the S6 Sedan, Audi USA has now disclosed how much its sleeker cousin is going to set you back. Math starts at $83,900 for the Premium Plus trim, but add the mandatory $995 destination charges and an S7 before options is going to cost you $84,895. Compared to the regular S6 Sedan, the Sportback costs an extra $10,000. Its main rival, the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53, starts at $80,895.

Should you be willing to reach deeper into your pockets, Audi wants $90,495 for the S7 Sportback in the better-equipped Prestige trim. One of the main advantages it has over the Premium Plus is the implementation of standard matrix LED headlights with laser light technology and high-beam assistant.

As it is the case with the S6 Sedan, its arguably sleeker sibling relies on a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine rated at 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. This is the engine Audi will install in the S6 and S7 lineups in North America, with the European-spec cars bound to get a hugely controversial 3.0-liter V6 diesel with less horsepower but more torque – 349 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm).

Getting back to the U.S.-spec S7 Sportback at hand, the standard version rides on 20-inch wheels. Go for the optional black optic package and Audi will up the size one inch and throw in an anthracite alloy wheel finish along with summer performance tires. Other available extra goodies include an S Sport package adding rear-wheel steering and a Quattro differential, while a sport suspension is also on the options list.

Bear in mind the S7 is a tad slower to 60 mph (96 kph) than the S6 due to its slightly higher weight, with the sprint taking 4.5 seconds or 0.1s more. That shouldn’t be much of an issue in the real world as drivers are unlikely to notice that minor difference. On the other hand, the S7 does have an ace up its sleeve as its more practical thanks to its hatchback body style.

Should you want the best of the best from Ingolstadt, the RS7 Sportback is likely not far behind. Audi has hinted at the return of the Avant in the United States, which could possibly include the RS6 Avant, but we’ll believe it when we’ll see it.