If I were to choose just one vehicle I’d be forced to drive for the rest of my life, it would have to be a rugged wagon. Cars belonging in this niche – especially if we’re talking about a premium model – can really do it all by being roomy, practical, and luxurious, while offering decent performance and SUV-like ground clearance. The Audi A4 Allroad ticks all those boxes, plus it’s loaded with tech like you’d expect from a model born in Ingolstadt.

For the 2020 model year, it has gone through a mid-cycle update. However, it’s not the usual subtle refresh Audi is known for as the facelift has brought some significant changes on the outside. These have been applied not only to the Allroad, but to the other members of the A4 family as well. We have yet to see the RS4 Avant, but the super wagon is expected to get the new headlights, taillights, and bumpers. Rather surprising for only a facelift, the A4 family has a slightly modified side profile with a new shoulder line joined by a second lower line, while the edges of the side sills are also different.

Gallery: 2020 Audi A4 Allroad in Bolzano, Italy

6 Photos

This video brought to us by Auditography shows the 2020 A4 Allroad painted in Quantum Gray and gives us a better look at how the design has changed for the switch to the new model year. It stands tall thanks to its ground clearance raised by 35 millimeters (1.4 inches) compared to a normal A4 Avant, which by the way doesn’t have the chunky underbody protection or the wheel arch trims. In addition, the rugged wagon comes with 12-mm (0.5-in) larger wheels and has 6 mm (0.2 in) front & 11 mm (0.4 in) rear wider tracks than the standard Avant.

Overall, the A4 Allroad looks more imposing than the Avant upon which it’s based, and this massive update implemented by Audi does a good job at freshening up the exterior design up to the point some would say it’s a next-gen car rather than only a facelift. We wish we could say the same thing about the interior, but it still has the tablet stuck onto the dashboard along with conventional controls for the climate settings rather than a secondary touchscreen like on the bigger Audis.