Volkswagen is replacing its six-year/72,000-mile new car bumper-to-bumper warranty in the United States with a four-year/50,000-mile warranty, a new report by Automotive News indicates. While that’s obviously a step back in terms of factory warranty from the manufacturer, VW promises two years of free maintenance as compensation to customers. The new warranty and maintenance program will become effective for the 2020 model year, the online publication reveals.

“Volkswagen is committed to listening and addressing the needs of its customers and dealers as we look to increase market share in the U.S.,” a spokesman for Volkswagen told Autoblog.com. “The previous warranty was a valuable tool to introduce customers to the Volkswagen brand and to give them peace of mind. Our new vehicle limited warranty builds upon those benefits by still providing robust coverage and further lowering the cost of ownership with carefree maintenance for the first two years.”

What this move basically means is that you won’t have to pay for an oil change or any scheduled maintenance of your new Volkswagen during the first 24 months of ownership. If something mechanical goes wrong, however, you’ll have to write checks sooner than before thanks to the reduced warranty period.

While somewhat disappointing, Volkswagen’s decision is fairly normal and expected. Specialists in the automotive industry believe the impressive six-year warranty was the company’s response to the Dieselgate. Now that VW has almost fully recovered from the crisis, it is going back to its former warranty policy.

It’s important to note that, despite its reduced form for 2020, VW’s warranty is still ahead of what brands like Toyota, Ford, and Honda offer – three-year/36,000-mile warranties. The German automaker’s new warranty is on par with some premium automakers and if you still want a six-year covering, better hurry up and buy a 2019 Volkswagen.

Note: 2019 Volkswagen Arteon pictured.