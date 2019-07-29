The last time we got a new Opel Insignia Sports Tourer was back in 2017. The wagon wore Opel’s svelte yet athletic styling well. But that was two years ago and Opel, now under the ownership of PSA Group that owns Peugeot and Citroën, is looking ahead with a new Insignia Sports Tourer that’ll receive a minor refresh.

New spy photos show the wagon testing at the famous Nürburgring. Like other members of the Insignia family, the new Insignia Sports Tourer will receive a new grille and a new headlight design while the front bumper gets new air intakes. There are similar changes at the rear. It’ll receive a new rear bumper design along with refreshed taillight graphics. These aren’t significant changes.

Our sources say there shouldn’t be any changes under the hood. In 2017, the new wagon launched with a then-new 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged diesel making 210 horsepower (154 kilowatts) and 354 pound-feet (480 Newton-meters) of torque. The Insignia Sports Tourer also came with the 2.0-liter gasoline option making 260 hp (191 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. Larger red Brembo brakes are easily spotted in the spy photos, and those are expected on the new car. Inside, changes are also likely to the infotainment system and more. What those changes entail remain a mystery.

There is no timeline as to when we’ll see the new Opel Insignia Sports Tourer. Considering the changes appear more like a refresh as opposed to an entirely new model, we could see the new wagon soon as the first auto show of the season is less than two months away. Or the company could venture on its own to unveil the wagon at a private event. Either way, expect to see the facelifted Opel Insignia Sports Tourer soon.

Photos: CarPix