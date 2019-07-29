The Nürburgring Nordschleife still seems like an odd place to develop the new Land Rover Defender, since high-speed performance isn't how most people would likely use the upcoming crossover. Since the track is so public, the site creates a fantastic place to check out the vehicle's development. This video provides a look at both the two- and four-door model's development.

Land Rover doesn't seem ready to strip any camouflage off the new Defender yet, and this pair looks largely similar to earlier test mules. This video provides a view of the two-door 90 model and four-door 110. They share a similarly boxy exterior that retains the aesthetic from the previous generation but with a more modern appearance.

Despite looking a little like the old one, the new Defender is far more sophisticated under the skin. The crossover gains an independent suspension and uses a 2.0-liter turbodiesel available in multiple tunes. A plug-in hybrid and 3.0-liter inline-six engine would also be part of the powertrain range.

A recent leak suggests that there's also an even larger Defender 130 under development. The extra interior space would go towards increasing the passenger capacity to eight people.

Current reports suggest that the 110 is coming first with a possible debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September and be on sale in the first half of next year. The 90 has its unveiling in March 2020, and the 130 has a reveal in August 2020.

Land Rover intends to sell the new Defender in the United States. However, it's not yet clear whether all of the variants would come to America.