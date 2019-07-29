When Chevrolet debuted the 2020 Corvette Stingray, executives spoke of a nationwide tour that would take the new mid-engine supercar to locations around the country. That promise is being fulfilled, with the East Coast debut taking place over the weekend at Kerbeck Chevrolet in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The dealer is also known as Kerbeck Corvette since it specializes in the sports car, so the reveal was something of a grand affair as the above video from Corvette Blogger shows.

A single 2020 Corvette was on display – a decked-out Sebring Orange model equipped with the Z51 Performance Package and 3LT interior. In the new Corvette heirchy, it will be one of the more expensive models, though exactly how expensive isn’t yet known. Of course, the jaw-dropping news from the C8 reveal was that the new Stingray would start at less than $60,000, which basically places the mid-engined Corvette in a category all its own. We suspect few buyers will opt for the base model, however, which is why we’re extremely interested to see what an up-spec 2020 Corvette actually costs.

That holds especially true for the Z51 Performance Package, as that’s the only trim level with horsepower and performance estimates quoted by GM. Thusly equipped, the new Corvette generates 495 horsepower (369 kilowatts) from its 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine. Connected to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, GM says the ‘Vette can sprint to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds – placing the Stingray in the same realm as the considerably more powerful C7 Corvette ZR1. With a bit more weight on the rear axle and a dual-clutch automatic that can execute speed-of-light shifts, the 2020 Corvette certainly makes better use of its power at lower speeds. Higher up the range, however, speed till remains a mystery.

According to Corvette Blogger’s article on the event, upwards of 6,000 people were on-hand to see the decades-in-the-making C8. A separate display showcased all the available options for the new Stingray, and of course, a sales staff was on-hand to sign up potential buyers. Exactly when it will go on sale is still unknown, but it should be early in 2020.