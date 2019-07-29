Unless you live under a rock, you may have heard there’s a new Chevrolet Corvette – and it’s stunning from every point of view. It’s safe to say we’ve covered every tiny bit of detail for the new mid-engine Corvette C8 but yet we feel like there’s even more to learn. And, yes – a new comprehensive walkaround video of the supercar shows the exterior and interior of the car and shines more light on some interesting features.

One such detail is the engine compartment glass cover. It’s actually not entirely closed and leaves a small gap from where even water can get into the engine bay. Of course, there’s a tick glass that separates the cabin from the engine and reduces the noise from the direct-injected V8 unit.

Interestingly, there’s a rearview camera integrated into the panel above the engine bay glass lid and another reverse camera in the rear bumper, surrounded by four parking sensors. As the video also shows, the touchpads that open the doors now have a new and improved shape that makes it easier to operate them compared to the C7.

If you open up the front hood, all you will see is the battery, brake fluid and windshield wiper fluid tanks. Unfortunately, the video doesn’t show us the engine in detail but it takes a good look at the interior. This particular car is 3LT with GT2 seats and carbon fiber interior trim package. If you haven’t seen this in the previous videos or photos, the new Corvette C8 finally fixes “the biggest problem of the C7” – the cup holders.

We won’t spoil everything you can see in the video at the top of this page. Make sure to watch it until the end as there are even more interesting details that Chevy Dude talks about.