We knew it was coming but we were tentatively calling it the A1 Allroad. However, Audi debuts its smallest crossover to date introducing the A1 Citycarver moniker and describing it as the “most progressive” model in the A1 lineup that feels at home “in the city, on country roads and highways, and even on slightly rough terrain.”

Based on the A1 Sportback, the new high-riding hatchback from Ingolstadt is 4.04 meters long (13.3 feet) and features a lifted suspension with 35 mm (2.0 inches) of additional ground clearance. Larger wheels compared to the standard versions, starting at 16 inches and going up to 18 inches, add to a few more millimeters to the suspension height.

Gallery: Audi A1 Citycarver

31 Photos

The exterior design features traditional off-road tweaks such as additional aluminum body cladding, redesigned wheel arches and side sills in contrasting black color, and a distinctive Singleframe radiator grille, sending strong Q vibes. Audi will sell you the A1 Citycarver in nine body colors with two contrasting roof options available.

As far as the interior is concerned, it’s everything we love about the new A1’s cabin combined with additional trim decorations for the air vents, center tunnel console, and door cards. The new accents are in mint, copper, orange or silver-gray hues. A total of four equipment levels will be available – basic, advanced, design selection, and S-Line.

Audi doesn’t reveal details about the powertrains of its new high-riding offering. However, sharing its mechanical underpinnings with the A1 Sportback means the new A4 CityCarver will most likely be powered by a 1.4-liter four-cylinder turbo engine with 200 horsepower (147 kilowatts). A base three-cylinder unit with 95 hp (75 kW) is also available for the regular A1 but we have no confirmation whether it will be offered for the entry-level crossover, too.

The German automaker will kick off sales of the new A1 Citycarver in Europe from August this year with first deliveries scheduled for the fall of 2019. At market launch, customers from the Old continent will be able to buy an Edition One model with special visual touches. Pricing information is not available yet.

Source: Audi