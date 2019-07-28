Corvette buyers are mostly baby boomers – you know, those who were born in the mid-1940s up to the mid-1960s. That isn't a secret anymore. In fact, Chevrolet was able to capitalize on the baby boomers' interest with the 'Vette during their prime earning years. The third-generation Corvette amassed a record of 42,571 unit sales in 1977, which cemented the nameplate as America's Sports Car.

However, there lies the problem; baby boomers are aging, with most of them entering retirement, which, as we all know, isn't the most flexible time to spend money. A WardsAuto report also cited that baby boomers are entering retirement with less wealth and higher debt because of the Great Recession.

But General Motors President Mark Reuss is pretty confident with the current standing of the newly-launched mid-engined Corvette C8. Although he recognized that baby boomers are exiting the two-seat sports car market, Reuss is positive that the completely-revamped Corvette C8 can lure any new car buyer, regardless of the age and market.

"But at the end of the day, if you do a great car, (one) that is beautiful, that delivers performance and is attainable, any generation with aspirations for this type of car is going to buy it," Reuss said in an interview with WardsAuto.

The Corvette C8's incredible price tag is also a huge factor in luring every new car buyer into the supercar market. With a project price tag under $60,000, the mid-engined American supercar undercuts every exotic Italian or German rival.

The only problem now is the booming SUV and crossover segment. You can also include truck in there, as these vehicles are definitely more practical than a low-riding two-seater sports car. But Reuss is still quite confident about the C8's standing and quipped that the C8 "is going to change everything."