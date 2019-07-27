By now, you probably know a lot about the recently-launched Chevrolet Corvette C8. I mean, we've been showering you with every news bit about it, so unless you're living under a rock, you know that a new mid-engine American supercar is out and about, and it costs under $60,000.

However, what remains a mystery for everyone is the official debut date of the Corvette C8 Convertible and the C8.R race car. Towards the end of the live stream video of the C8 reveal, the open-top C8 was previewed, as well as its track-only version. Well, you could thank Marvel for teaching us to finish movies down to the last bit of the credit scenes.

Gallery: 2020 Chevy Corvette Convertible pre-production

7 Photos

By then, we only knew that these version of the mid-engined Corvette will be revealed soon; not a single soul outside the Chevy HQ knows exactly when. However, that has changed in this latest video put out by Chevrolet on its Youtube channel.

The video, which you can see on top of this page, is basically the same video from the live stream. However, the description came with five words that warranted me to write this article.

"To be revealed Fall 2019."

Chevy pretty much doesn't want you to read between the lines with that description, which means the 'Vette Convertible and C8.R race car will officially debut within the next two months.

So, what do we know about the upcoming Convertible and C8.R? Well, pretty scarce. The C8 Convertible will probably get the same 6.2-liter LT2 V8 that generates 490 horsepower, or 495 hp with the optional Z51 Performance Package included. The C8.R, on the other hand, sounded like it has flat-plane crank based on the audio that came with the video.

But then again, these are just speculations for now, so take them with boat-loads of salt. Let's all wait until the official debut in the months to come.